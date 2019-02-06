Jennifer Lawrence engaged to art dealer Cooke Maroney, confirms actress' representative

Jennifer Lawrence is engaged to Cooke Maroney, reports Fox News.

Lawrence's representative confirmed the news but did not provide any further information on the matter. The couple was rumoured to be engaged especially after Jennifer was spotted wearing a rock on her left ring finger.

Cooke has been Lawrence's art dealer for quite some time now. Page Six previously stated that the two were seen celebrating at a New York City restaurant over the weekend. In January, Us Weekly reported the Jennifer and Cooke were serious about each other.

Maroney reportedly works at New York's Gladstone Gallery which includes clientele such as Lena Dunham's father Carroll Dunham, Richard Prince, Anish Kapoor, Ugo Rondinone and Bjork’s former partner, Matthew Barney.

Lawrence, on the other hand, was romantically involved with Nicholas Hoult from 2011-2014. This was followed by reports of her seeing Chris Martin in 2015. There was also news that she was later with Mother! director Darren Aronofsky from 2016 to 2017.

