Jawaani Jaaneman makers unveil Alaya Furniturewallah's first look from comedy, also starring Saif Ali Khan, Tabu

A week after releasing the first teaser from the film, the makers of Jawaani Jaaneman have unveiled the first look poster of Alaya Furniturewallah from the movie. Standing in front of a door with a pile of suitcases behind her and a backpack on her shoulders, Alaya is introduced as the "new star of the new decade."

Alaya, who is Pooja Bedi's daughter, will make her Bollywood debut with Jawaani Jaaneman, also starring Saif Ali Khan and Tabu.

Check out Alaya Furniturewallah's first look from Jawaani Jaaneman here

Jawaani Jaaneman is helmed by Nitin Kakkar, who had previously directed Filmistaan and Mitron. It's is touted as a fun, comic take on how a man confronts the harsh reality of his life. The film is produced by Jacky Bhagnani, Saif's Black Knight Films and Jay Shewakramani's Northern Lights Films.

The teaser, dropped on 27 December, 2019, saw Saif Ali Khan's character partying at clubs, drinking himself silly, giving a clear picture of his irreverence right from when he is heard saying, "sher hu main sher. Jab tak akele rehta hai, woh raaj karta hai." (I am a tiger. A tiger rules the roost till the time he is single.) It also saw him grooving to the revamped version of his iconic song 'Ole Ole' from the 1994 romantic drama Yeh Dillagi.

Producer Jay Shewakramani had earlier said the father-daughter bond between Saif and Alaya's characters at the story's core is both unique and relatable.

"A father-daughter relationship is universal. I don't know about how different it is but the one depicted in Jawaani Jaaneman is definitely very unique, as well as new-age and contemporary," the co-producer added.

Jawaani Jaaneman is set to hit theatres on 31 January.

Updated Date: Jan 03, 2020 17:05:52 IST