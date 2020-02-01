Jawaani Jaaneman box office collection: Saif Ali Khan's coming-of-age drama makes Rs 3.24 cr on opening day

Jawaani Jaaneman has had a satisfactory opening day at the box office. The film, starring Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, and Alaya, F made Rs 3.24 crore on the first day of its box office run.

Trade analysts have stated the film performed better many of Saif 's earlier solo movies. In fact, the multiplexes saw a spike in footfalls towards the evening.

However, it needs to pick its pace up during the weekend to secure a healthy weekend collection.

Saif's other film this month, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, featuring Ajay Devgn in the lead, has been having a dream run at the ticketing counters. The film, as per latest reports, has Rs 240.64 crore currently in its kitty.

Check out the latest box office figures of Jawaani Jaaneman

Jawani Janeman is directed by Nitin Kakkar, who had previously directed Filmistaan and Mitron. The film went on floors in London on 18 June, and features Saif as the middle-aged bloke Jazz, who shirks at the mention of responsibility. His life takes a dramatic turn when Alaya's character Tia finds him in an alley, and tells him there is a possibility he is her father. Soon, Tabu's character also finds her way into Saif's house, and it comes to the fore Tabu is Tia's mother.

Speaking to Firstpost about his expectations out of the commerce of this film, Kakkar said, "I have actually not given importance to box office till now. Maybe I should because that might change things in my filmmaking (laughs). I should make films that people want to watch."

Saif has co-produced the film under his banner Black Knight Films, along with Jackky and Vasu Bhagnani's Pooja Entertainment and Northern Lights Films.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Feb 01, 2020 12:00:33 IST