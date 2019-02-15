Jason Momoa in talks to join Timothée Chalamet, Josh Brolin, Zendaya in Denis Villeneuve’s Dune

Jason Momoa is in negotiations to join the star-studded cast of Dune, a day after it was reported that Josh Brolin had come on board. If the deal closes, the actor could portray Duncan Idaho, the right hand man of Paul Atreides's father and a swordmaster in the house of Atreides, Variety reports.

Dune's cast already boasts of names such as Timothée Chalamet, Javier Bardem, Rebecca Ferguson, Stellan Skarsgard, Dave Bautista, Oscar Isaac, Zendaya and Charlotte Rampling.

Set in the distant future, Dune follows Paul Atreides (Chalamet), whose family assumes control of the desert planet Arrakis. As the only producer of a highly valuable resource, jurisdiction over Arrakis is contested among competing noble families. After Atreides is betrayed, he leads a rebellion to restore his family's reign.

Denis Villeneuve is directing and co-writing the script with Eric Roth and Jon Spaihts.

Jason Momoa recently delivered a mammoth hit Aquaman, which has grossed more than $1 billion at the worldwide box office and became DC Extended Universe's highest grossing film ever, overtaking the earnings of The Dark Knight Rises. He achieved universal acclaim with his portrayal of the Dothraki warlord Khal Drogo in HBO's Game of Thrones.

The actor will next appear in Apple TV's futuristic drama series See, where he will essay the lead character of Baba Voss.

