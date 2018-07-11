Aquaman actor Jason Momoa to star in upcoming Apple original futuristic drama series See

Game of Thrones and Aquaman star Jason Momoa has been roped in to play the lead in the upcoming Apple original drama series See.

The series has been written by the Oscar-nominated creator of Peaky Blinders Steven Knight (who will also serve as an executive producer for the series) and will be directed by Francis Lawrence, known for The Hunger Games: Catching Fire and Mockingjay Parts 1 & 2.

The project has been described as an epic, world-building drama set in the future. According to a report by Deadline, the 10-episode See is set at a time when humanity has lost the sense of sight, and society has had to resort to new means to interact, to build, to hunt and survive.

Momoa will be seen essaying the role of Baba Voss, a fearless warrior, leader and guardian, according to a Variety report.

The project will be produced by Chernin Entertainment and Endeavor Content, as per a report by The Hollywood Reporter.

Momoa is the latest big actor to have signed on the deal with Apple. The other names to have associated themselves with the tech giant are Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon who will star in a drama series set behind the scenes of a network morning show. Octavia Spencer will be featuring in the series Are You Sleeping? alongside actors Lizzy Caplan, Aaron Paul, and Ron Cephas Jones.

See will be marking Momoa's return to series regular television following roles in The Red Road, Netflix's Frontier and Game of Thrones. The actor will be starring next in the titular role in DC Comics' Justice League spinoff Aquaman, slated for release on 21 December.

Updated Date: Jul 11, 2018 11:42 AM