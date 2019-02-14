You are here:

Josh Brolin joins Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya in Denis Villeneuve’s Dune

Los Angeles: Josh Brolin is the latest addition to the star-studded cast of Dune reboot.

He will be joining Timothée Chalamet, Javier Bardem, Rebecca Ferguson, Stellan Skarsgard, Dave Bautista, and Charlotte Rampling.

Oscar Isaac and Zendaya are also in talks to star in the project, reported Variety.

Set in the distant future, Dune follows Paul Atreides (Chalamet), whose family assumes control of the desert planet Arrakis. As the only producer of a highly valuable resource, jurisdiction over Arrakis is contested among competing noble families. After Atreides is betrayed, he leads a rebellion to restore his family's reign.

Brolin will portray Gurney Halleck, the warmaster for Atreides' family and a mentor to his character.

Patrick Stewart played the role in David Lynch's 1984 movie adaptation.

Denis Villeneuve is directing and co-writing the script with Eric Roth and Jon Spaihts.

Brolin and Villeneuve worked together on the critically acclaimed 2015 crime drama Sicario.

Updated Date: Feb 14, 2019 17:10:59 IST