Jai, Aishwarya Rajesh to feature in Aramm director Gopi Nainar's upcoming 'women-centric' film

Chekka Chivanth Vaanam actress Aishwarya Rajesh is reportedly set to feature opposite Jai, in Aramm director Gopi Nainar's upcoming film, reports the Deccan Chronicle. Rajesh had featured in Chekka Chivanth Vaanam for a brief role of a Sri Lankan Tamil girl but was hailed by most critics for her performance in the film.

Sources close to the development note that the film will be based against the backdrop of North Madras and would deal with oppressed people who are often unfairly denied opportunities and due recognition owing to their identities. The film intends to address important societal issues and a majority of the shooting will take place in North Madras.

Confirming the news to The News Minute, Aishwarya said that director Gopi was quite keen on getting her on board the project. Talking about her role in the film, the actress said that she had quite a strong character. "You could actually call this a woman-centric film,” added Rajesh.

Jai is presently working on Jarugandi, Party and Neeya 2 and Aishwarya is gearing up for the release of Vada Chennai, which features her alongside Dhanush. The other film which features the actress is Dhruva Natchathiram, which is being helmed by Gautham Menon.

Updated Date: Oct 13, 2018 15:09 PM