Jacqueline Fernandez signed opposite Kartik Aaryan in Hindi remake of Kannada blockbuster Kirik Party

Jacqueline Fernandez, who was last seen in Race 3 alongside Salman Khan, is all set share screen space with Kartik Aaryan for the remake of Kannada blockbuster film Kirik Party.

Jacqueline Fernandez in the Hindi remake of #Kannada smash hit #KirikParty... Stars Kartik Aaryan in the lead... Produced by Ajay Kapoor [in the pic with Jacqueline], Dheeraj Wadhawan and Vrithika Laykar... Directed by Abhishek Jain. pic.twitter.com/q00xOpEgHk — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 4, 2018

The lighthearted film, which released in 2016, chronicles the journey of engineering students. Jacqueline is likely to be essaying the part played by Rashmika Mandanna in the original.

The actress, who reportedly had even appeared for look tests for the yet-untitled film, was quoted by Mumbai Mirror as saying, “It’s a great script with blockbuster music. I look forward to working with Kartik and Abhishek (Jain) for the first time. This role is really special.”

National Award winner Abhishek Jain, known for his work in the Gujarati film industry such as Wrong Side Raju, will be making his Bollywood directorial debut with the Kirik Party remake, which is being produced by Ajay Kapoor of Kyta Productions.

Further details on the film are yet to be disclosed, yet the project is likely to go on floors in October this year with the lead actors beginning workshops and readings soon.

While it was earlier speculated that Sidharth Malhotra would headline the romantic drama, reports have now emerged that Kartik Aryan will be seen portraying Rakshit Shetty's role. The actress for Samyukta Hegde's character is yet to be finalised.

Aaryan, whose last film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety became a sleeper hit of the year, will next be seen in Luka Chuppi, which will feature Kriti Sanon as the female lead.

Kirik Party already has a remake in the Telugu language, titled Kirrak Party, featuring Nikhil Siddharth, Simran Pareenja and Samyuktha.

Updated Date: Sep 04, 2018 10:19 AM