Kartik Aaryan confirmed to play lead role in Hindi remake of Kirik Party; film to release next year

After entering the 100 crore club with Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Kartik Aaryan has now been confirmed to star in the Hindi remake of Kannada blockbuster Kirik Party. Produced by Kyta Productions, the film will also mark the Bollywood debut of Abhishek Jain, who is best known for two Gujarati hit films, Kevi Rite Jaish and Bey Yaar.

IT'S OFFICIAL... Kartik Aaryan in the Hindi remake of Kannada smash hit #KirikParty... Directed by Abhishek Jain... Produced by Dheeraj Wadhwan, Ajay Kapoor and Vrithika Laykar... Filming begins Oct 2018. pic.twitter.com/oZZ9uPOeLt — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 18, 2018

Earlier, Sidharth Malhotra was being considered to play the male lead in the remake. However, producer Ajay Kapoor, who holds the rights to the original, confirmed Aaryan's involvement in the project in a statement to Time of India. "We are excited to have Kartik Aaryan on board, as he has a connect with today’s youth. We felt only he could bring this well-etched character alive on the big screen," said Kapoor. The shoot will begin in October this year and the film will be ready to hit the screens next year.

Kyta Productions recently bankrolled John Abraham's Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran which amassed Rs 65 crore. The company will also be producing Abraham's upcoming film RAW (Romeo Akbar Walter).

Updated Date: Jul 18, 2018 11:30 AM