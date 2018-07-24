Jacqueline Fernandez may star opposite Kartik Aaryan in Kirik Party's Bollywood adaptation

According to a report by DNA, Jacqueline Fernandez is all set to star opposite Kartik Aaryan in the Hindi remake of Kannada blockbuster Kirik Party. The original movie was about a first year engineering student who falls in love with a final year student from his college. Aaryan will be portraying the part played by Rakshit Shetty in the original, while Jacqueline Fernandez may be taking up Rashmika Mandanna’s role.

The Hindi remake of Kirik Party was already going forward with Kartik Aaryan confirmed to play the male lead in the Bollywood adaptation. Produced by Kyta Productions, the Kirik Party Hindi remake will also mark the directorial Bollywood debut of Abhishek Jain, who is best known for two Gujarati hit films, Kevi Rite Jaish and Bey Yaar.

It had earlier been speculated that Sidharth Malhotra would play the lead in the Kirik Party remake, which would have resulted in him pairing opposite his A Gentleman co-star yet again. Aaryan and Fernandez, on the other hand, have never been paired opposite each other.

The shoot for the movie is expected to begin in October and the film will be ready to hit the screens next year.

Aaryan was last seen in the super-hit comedy Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, and Fernandez in Race 3.

Updated Date: Jul 24, 2018 11:05 AM