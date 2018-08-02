You are here:

Luka Chuppi: Kartik Aryan, Kriti Sanon start shooting for Dinesh Vijan's film in Gwalior

FP Staff

Aug,02 2018 17:31:32 IST

After the successful Sonu Ke Titu Ki SweetyKartik Aryan will be seen next in Luka Chuppi opposite Bareilly Ki Barfi actress Kriti Sanon. The film also stars Aparshakti Khurana as Aryan's friend reports The Times of IndiaThe shooting of film commenced on 2 August in Gwalior shared Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh

Produced by Dinesh Vijan, the film will travel from Mathura to Gwalior and then Agra. Aryan will play the star reporter of a local TV channel in Mathura while Sanon will essay the role of a girl from the same town who studies in Delhi and eventually returns.

Vijan had told Mumbai Mirror that Aryan's character was the "quintessential good boy every girl wants to take home" and Sanon's as a representative of present-day youth "who advocate gender equality and have their own ideology".

Luka Chhupi will be the first directorial venture of Laxman Utekar, who was previously the DoP of Irrfan Khan's Hindi Medium and has also directed two Marathi films Tapaal and Lalbaugcha Raja. Meanwhile, Aryan has also been confirmed to star as the lead in Hindi remake of Kannada blockbuster Kirik Party. Kriti Sanon will be seen in Sajid Khan's Housefull 4.

Luka Chhupi is slated for a March 2019 release.    

Updated Date: Aug 02, 2018 17:32 PM

tags: #Bollywood #BuzzPatrol #Kartik Aryan #Kriti Sanon #Luka Chuppi #Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety

also see

Mumbai Police's Mission: Impossible safety campaign; Go Goa Gone sequel — Social Media Stalkers' Guide

Mumbai Police's Mission: Impossible safety campaign; Go Goa Gone sequel — Social Media Stalkers' Guide

Housefull 4: Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh starrer wraps up first shooting schedule in London

Housefull 4: Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh starrer wraps up first shooting schedule in London

Chunky Pandey to reunite with Sanjay Dutt after five years for Hindi remake of Prassthanam

Chunky Pandey to reunite with Sanjay Dutt after five years for Hindi remake of Prassthanam