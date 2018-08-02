Luka Chuppi: Kartik Aryan, Kriti Sanon start shooting for Dinesh Vijan's film in Gwalior

After the successful Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Kartik Aryan will be seen next in Luka Chuppi opposite Bareilly Ki Barfi actress Kriti Sanon. The film also stars Aparshakti Khurana as Aryan's friend reports The Times of India. The shooting of film commenced on 2 August in Gwalior shared Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh

Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon and Aparshakti Khurana... #LukkaChuppi begins filming in Gwalior today... Directed by Laxman Utekar… Produced by Dinesh Vijan... Kartik enacts the part of the star reporter of a local TV channel. pic.twitter.com/Vzy3rgBJZS — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 2, 2018

Produced by Dinesh Vijan, the film will travel from Mathura to Gwalior and then Agra. Aryan will play the star reporter of a local TV channel in Mathura while Sanon will essay the role of a girl from the same town who studies in Delhi and eventually returns.

Vijan had told Mumbai Mirror that Aryan's character was the "quintessential good boy every girl wants to take home" and Sanon's as a representative of present-day youth "who advocate gender equality and have their own ideology".

Luka Chhupi will be the first directorial venture of Laxman Utekar, who was previously the DoP of Irrfan Khan's Hindi Medium and has also directed two Marathi films Tapaal and Lalbaugcha Raja. Meanwhile, Aryan has also been confirmed to star as the lead in Hindi remake of Kannada blockbuster Kirik Party. Kriti Sanon will be seen in Sajid Khan's Housefull 4.

Luka Chhupi is slated for a March 2019 release.

Updated Date: Aug 02, 2018 17:32 PM