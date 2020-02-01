You are here:

Jackie Shroff joins Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif in Rohit Shetty's cop drama Sooryavanshi

Jackie Shroff is the newest actor to join the cast of Rohit Shetty's upcoming cop drama Sooryavanshi, reports Mid day.

The actor's inclusion, says the report, was a complete surprise even for the leading actors, Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif.

Kumar had, in fact, posted about the wrap of the shoot in November last year.

The report adds Jackie's portions in the film were shot in Ooty, and he did not shoot with either Kumar or Kaif. The actor instead shared screen space with the main antagonist Abhimanyu Singh.

Confirming the news to Mid-Day, Jackie said, "I have worked with Rohit's father (late action choreographer Shetty), whom I respected a lot. Now, I am proud to work with Rohit. I can't disclose my character, but it's an interesting role."

Rohit also made a formal announcement on social media regarding this development.

Check out Rohit Shetty's tweet on Sooryavanshi

Ever since the film went on floors, Akshay has been constantly posting behind-the-scenes pictures and videos from the film. The actor posted a video of where he was seen performing action sequences, with Rohit in the director’s chair. He also shared the news of shooting the rehashed version of his iconic song 'Tip Tip Barsa Paani' with Katrina.

It was earlier rumoured Sooryavanshi would be a Hindi remake of Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru. However, director Rohit Shetty released a statement, dismissing the rumours, and underscoring the fact Sooryavanshi is an original project.

The film is a part of Rohit's cop universe, which also includes Ajay Devgn's Singham and Ranveer Singh's Simmba. Both the cops will be seen alongside Akshay in the climax of Sooryavanshi.

Sooryavanshi is scheduled to release on 27 March.

Updated Date: Feb 01, 2020 11:01:19 IST