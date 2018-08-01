You are here:

Jackie Shroff, Arjun Rampal, Sonu Sood take lead in JP Dutta's Paltan poster; trailer out on 2 August

FP Staff

Aug,01 2018 12:09:01 IST

JP Dutta, who is best known for patriotic films like Border, Refugee and LOC Kargil has added Paltan to the list which is touted for a release on 7 September.

Bollywood analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to unveil Paltan's poster starring Sonu Sood, Arjun Rampal, Harshvardhan Rane, Siddhanth Kapoor, Luv Sinha and Gurmeet Chaudhary. He also revealed the fact that the trailer will be released on 2 August.

The first posters of the nationalistic war film arrived on Tuesday featuring the star cast in their army outfits.

Based on the Nathu La military clashes of 1967 which took place along the Sikkim border, Paltan tells the story of the Indian armed forces facing off in an intense battle to ward off Chinese infiltration. With the film, Dutta is returning to direction after a gap of 12 years. He had last directed the 2006 period drama Umrao Jaan starring Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan.

Updated Date: Aug 01, 2018 12:09 PM

tags: #Arjun Rampal #Buzz Patrol #BuzzPatrol #Gurmeet Chaudhary #Harshvardhan Rane #Luv Sinha #Siddhanth Kapoor #Sonu Sood

also see

Kangana Ranaut-starrer Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi's teaser to release on Independence Day

Kangana Ranaut-starrer Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi's teaser to release on Independence Day

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi — Sonu Sood's first look from Kangana Ranaut's period drama revealed

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi — Sonu Sood's first look from Kangana Ranaut's period drama revealed

Soorma opening week box office collection: Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Sandeep Singh biopic garners Rs 21 cr

Soorma opening week box office collection: Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Sandeep Singh biopic garners Rs 21 cr