Jackie Shroff, Arjun Rampal, Sonu Sood take lead in JP Dutta's Paltan poster; trailer out on 2 August

JP Dutta, who is best known for patriotic films like Border, Refugee and LOC Kargil has added Paltan to the list which is touted for a release on 7 September.

Bollywood analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to unveil Paltan's poster starring Sonu Sood, Arjun Rampal, Harshvardhan Rane, Siddhanth Kapoor, Luv Sinha and Gurmeet Chaudhary. He also revealed the fact that the trailer will be released on 2 August.

The first posters of the nationalistic war film arrived on Tuesday featuring the star cast in their army outfits.

Based on the Nathu La military clashes of 1967 which took place along the Sikkim border, Paltan tells the story of the Indian armed forces facing off in an intense battle to ward off Chinese infiltration. With the film, Dutta is returning to direction after a gap of 12 years. He had last directed the 2006 period drama Umrao Jaan starring Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan.

