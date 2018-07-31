Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan will reunite on screen after eight years for Gulab Jamun

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan are set to appear together in a Bollywood movie after eight years. They were last seen in Mani Ratnam's Raavan.

As reported by Mid-Day, the 1994 Miss World confirmed the two will be working on Sarvesh Mewara's Gulab Jamun. She also mentioned that they had received the script about a year and a half back but Abhishek Bachchan was more inclined towards taking a break.

"AB (Abhishek Bachchan) and I have agreed to do Gulab Jamun. I told AB that he needs to decide what he wants to do after Manmarziyaan," said the 44-year-old actress. Junior Bachan returned to films after a hiatus with Anurag Kashyap's Manmarziyan which also features Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who is currently promoting Fanney Khan, co-starring Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, also mentioned that the couple fits the narrative perfectly and it is a beautiful script. She emphasised on the fact that their choice of roles shouldn't be affected by their relationship and they need to approach the storylines individually.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan have previously acted together in multiple films, including Guru, Sarkar Raj, Umrao Jaan, Dhoom 2, Kuchh Naa Kaho.

