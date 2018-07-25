Abhishek Bachchan responds to reports about rift with Aishwarya Rai: 'Refrain from making up false stories'

Abhishek Bachchan has found himself in midst of another unwarranted controversy, after being trolled about his slate of projects in Bollywood, and his relationship with wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Abhishek and Aishwarya were recently photographed together at the Mumbai International Airport along with daughter Aaradhya. The couple were returning home after Abhishek watched the World Cup in Russia with father Amitabh. Aishwarya and Aaradhya, on the other hand, had been attending a brand event in Paris.

A video of the family of three shows Abhishek unsuccessfully trying to hold Aaradhya’s hand, after which the couple stare uncomfortably at each other. One could say that Abhishek looks a bit agitated as he walks ahead of Aishwarya and Aaradhya. He then seems to be seeking Aaradhya’s attention, who smiles at him before hugging her mother even tighter.

Several reports cited this video as evidence of a 'rift' between Abhishek and Aishwarya. Making assumptions based on the video didn't sit well with Abhishek Bachchan who responded on Twitter in the following way: "With due respect. Please refrain from making up false stories. I understand the need to continuously post, but would really appreciate it if you could do so responsibly and without mischievous intent. Thank you."

With due respect. Please refrain from making up false stories. I understand the need to continously post, but would really appreciate it if you could do so responsibly and without mischievous intent. Thank you. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 23, 2018

Not only did Abhishek Bachchan hit out at sites running stories based on the short clip, he also got back at Twitter users mocking him. When a user wrote, "Not worked for last three years but has money for vacation ! How ?" Abhishek replied, "Because, sir, I have several other businesses that I run apart from acting and producing movies. Sports being just one of them."

Because, sir, I have several other businesses that I run apart from acting and producing movies. Sports being just one of them. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 24, 2018

Abhishek also responded to a person who wondered why director Anurag Kashyap cast him in Manmarziyan after working with actors like Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Vicky Kaushal, Manoj Bajpayee and others.

Oh… You “meant”… Chalo, I’ll consider it a Freudian slip. And BTW @TusshKapoor would be a great choice. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 24, 2018

