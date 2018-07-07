Watch: Teaser for JP Dutta's Paltan shows Indian soldiers preparing for battle, reveals release date

Filmmaker JP Dutta—known for directing, producing and writing movies such as Border, Refugee, LOC Kargil, and Umrao Jaan—is coming back with his latest offering titled Paltan, and has released a short video giving a glimpse into the upcoming movie.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted the short clip on Twitter and wrote, "#Border... #LOCKargil... JP Dutta's war trilogy #Paltan to release on 7 Sept 2018... #2MonthsToPaltan... Glimpse:"

Paltan is a war drama that created a lot of buzz ever since it was first announced. Based on the Nathu La military clashes of 1967 which took place along the Sikkim border, Paltan tells the story of the Indian armed forces facing off in an intense battle to ward off Chinese infiltration.

Taran Adarsh also announced that the movie will be released on 7 September this year. Paltan, much like the super-hit Border, will be a multicast movie and stars Arjun Rampal, Sonu Sood, Gurmeet Choudhary, Harshvardhan Rane and Siddhanth Kapoor. Sonakshi Sinha's brother Luv Sinha will also be seen in the movie. Paltan has been directed by the renowned filmmaker JP Dutta, and looks like it will feature the well-known war movie tropes that we saw in earlier JP Dutta war movies.

Earlier in June, JP Dutta revealed the movie's poster online which showed silhouettes of army men treading an uneven path, with a tagline: "Brother to my right. Brother to my left. Together we stand. Together we fight."

