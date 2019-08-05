Jabariya Jodi song Khwabfaroshi sees Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra on the verge of break-up

The makers of Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra's comedy Jabariya Jodi have unveiled a new song titled 'Khwabfaroshi'. After two foot-tapping numbers, 'Khadke Glassy' and 'Zilla Hilela, romantic track 'Dhoonde Akhiyaan', a quirky track 'Machhardani', Khwabfaroshi takes viewers on the lead pair's journey towards heartbreak.

Check out the song here

The song opens to Sidharth abducting Parineeti from her house who willingly steps out without any protest. As the song progresses, we realise the pair are on the verge of parting ways. Khwabfaroshi is written, composed and sung by Sachet Tandon and Parampara Thakur. A contemporary rock song in essence, the love track is penned by Siddharth-Garima and also has a ghazal-rock vibe to it.

Jabariya Jodi is based on the practice of abduction of grooms (pakadwa vivah) prevalent in Bihar, where the groom is forced by the bride's family into marriage.

Sidharth plays Abhay, a contract kidnapper who abducts grooms demanding dowries, beats them up and then gets them married to their brides without any monetary exchange. He meets Parineeti's Babli, a feisty woman who falls in love with him. When Abhay refuses to marry Babli, citing commitment issues, she decides to kidnap and marry him.

Apart from the lead pair, the film also stars Javed Jaffrey, Sanjay Mishra, Aparshakti Khurana, Ruslaan Mumtaz, and Chandan Roy Sanyal.

Earlier, at the trailer launch of the film, Parineeti had said, “We are not giving any serious lecture or message through this film. We are just showing you that such a thing happens in India. Because we love watching comedies, we have given it a comical spin.”

Directed by Prashant Singh and Produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, and Shaailesh R Singh, Jabariya Jodi is set to hit the theatres on 2 August. This is the second time that the two actors will be seen sharing screen space after having worked together in Hasee Toh Phasee.

