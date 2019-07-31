Jabariya Jodi song Machhardani: Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra match steps in a 'hatkte' wedding track

The makers of Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra's comedy Jabariya Jodi have unveiled a new song titled 'Machhardani'. After two foot-tapping numbers, 'Khadke Glassy' and 'Zilla Hilela, and the romantic track 'Dhoonde Akhiyaan', 'Machhardani' is a quirky track, which is pegged to be a 'hatke' weeding song.

The video gives a glimpse of crackling chemistry between the characters of Sidharth and Parineeti. Filmed during a wedding, the clip shows the duo donning traditional attires and matching steps with actor Aparshakti Khurana. The song has a quirky composition by musician Vishal Mishra and is penned by Raj Shekhar. The folk lyrics of the song is written by Brindani Mishra.

Check out the song here

Jabariya Jodi is based on the practice of abduction of grooms (pakadwa vivah) prevalent in Bihar, where the groom is forced by the bride's family into marriage.

Sidharth plays Abhay, a contract kidnapper who abducts grooms demanding dowries, beats them up and then gets them married to their brides without any monetary exchange. He meets Parineeti's Babli, a feisty woman who falls in love with him. When Abhay refuses to marry Babli, citing commitment issues, she decides to kidnap and marry him.

Earlier, at the trailer launch of the film, Parineeti had said, “We are not giving any serious lecture or message through this film. We are just showing you that such a thing happens in India. Because we love watching comedies, we have given it a comical spin.”

Directed by Prashanth Singh, the film also stars Javed Jaffrey, Sanjay Mishra, Ruslaan Mumtaz, and Chandan Roy Sanyal.

Produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, and Shaailesh R Singh, Jabariya Jodi is slated to hit the theatres on 9 August. This is the second time that the two actors will be seen sharing screen space after having worked together in Hasee Toh Phasee.

