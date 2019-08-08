Jabariya Jodi, Nerkonda Paarvai, Manmadhudu 2, Kurukshetra, Dora and the Lost City: Know Your Releases

This week, cinephiles will have a bevy of films to choose from, as films from several genres and languages are hitting the big screens across the country all on the same day. However, there are no major Bollywood releases this week, except for Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra's Jabariya Jodi and Pranaam. The Hollywood releases include Dora and the Lost City, BTS's Bring the Soul: The Movie, and Guillermo del Toro's Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark. Viewers would be spoilt for choice with the list of South films releasing this week, that include Ajith's hotly-awaited Nerkonda Paarvai, Nagarjuna-starrer Manmadhudu 2, and Malayalam movie Ambili, among others.

Bollywood

Jabariya Jodi

What's it about: A contract kidnapper who abducts grooms demanding dowries and gets them married to their brides falls in love with childhood sweetheart Babli, but refuses to marry her citing commitment issues.

Who's in it: Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra, Javed Jaffrey, Sanjay Mishra, Aparshakti Khurana, Ruslaan Mumtaz, Chandan Roy Sanyal, and Neeraj Sood

Why it may work: Jabariya Jodi is a comedic take on the practice of abduction of grooms (pakadwa vivah) prevalent in Bihar. Moreover, Sidharth and Parineeti, who wove magic in their first outing together, Hasee Toh Phasee, return for a second time with his film.

Pranaam

What's it about: An aspiring IAS officer is forced to become a gangster in dire circumstances

Who's in it: Rajeev Khandelwal, Atul Kulkarni, Abhimanyu Singh, Sameksha, Vikram Gokhale

Why it may work: Rajeev Khandelwal, best known for films like Aamir and Table No 21, is all set to return to the silver screen with this Sanjiv Jaiswal directorial.

Hollywood

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark

What's it about: Guillermo del Toro's Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark is based on the 1981 horror anthology series of the same name by Alvin Schwartz, a staple of children’s libraries and childhood nightmares.

Who's in it: Zoe Colletti, Michael Garza, Gabriel Rush, Austin Abrams, Dean Norris, Gil Bellows, Lorraine Toussaint, Austin Zajur, Natalie Ganzhorn.

Why it may work: Inspired by a variety of older folk stories and urban legends about everything from wicked scarecrows to vengeful ghosts, The American Library Association lists Schwartz's anthology as the most challenged book of the 1990s, with parents wanting it pulled from the shelves for its violence — as well as the chilling horror. With a premise so promising, the film may witness a record number of footfalls.

Dora and the Lost City

What's it about: Dora, now a teenager, sticks out like a sore thumb when she is enrolled in a city high school. However, things soon become worse for her when her parents are kidnapped. Accompanied by her motley group of friends, Dora resolves to save her parents and uncover the mystery of a lost Inca civilization.

Who's in it: Isabela Moner, Eugenio Derbez, Micke Moreno, Nicholas Coombe, Madeleine Madden, Michael Peña and Eva Longoria

Why it may work: Despite receiving underwhelming reviews from critics, the film might successfully tap on audience nostalgia, introducing them to a grown-up Dora with grown-up problems

Bring the Soul: The Movie

What's it about: The film finds K-pop ensemble Bangtan Sonyeondan aka BTS at the end of their Love Yourself tour in Europe, when the global icons had held concerts across multiple cities globally.

Who's in it: RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, Jungkook

Why it may work: Bring the Soul: The Movie is the third film from BTS following the record-breaking release of Burn the Stage the Movie in 2018, which reached a box office of $18.5 million, cementing itself as the highest-grossing global event cinema release of all time, and BTS World Tour: Love Yourself in Seoul in 2019, which brought fans together again to celebrate the most sought-after concert of 2018.

South titles

Nerkonda Paarvai

What's it about: An ageing lawyer takes on the case of three women after they are sexually harassed by a group of men who come from an influential background.

Who's in it: Ajith, Shraddha Srinath, Abhirami Venkatachalam, and Andrea Tariang

Why it may work: An official Tamil remake of Bollywood blockbuster Pink, Nerkonda Paarvai has Thala Ajith and Shraddha Srinath's star powers driving this film.

Manmadhudu 2

What's it about: A middle-aged bachelor, Sam, is instructed to find a bride by his mother within three months. He meets a young woman, Avantika and falls in love. But the only problem is that there is a whopping two-decade age-gap between the two.

Who's in it: Nagarjuna Akkineni, Rakul Preet Singh, Nassar, Rao Ramesh, Vennela Kishore, Lakshmi, Jhansi, Devadarshini, and Nishanthi

Why it may work: Manmadhudu 2 is the sequel to Akkineni Nagarjuna's blockbuster 2002 romantic comedy Manmandhudu, and sees Rakul Preet and Nagarjuna share the screen for the first time.

Ambili

What's it about: From the teaser, it seems that Malayalam film Ambili focuses on Soubin Shahir's simpleton Ambili, who spreads joy among people with his no-holds-barred dancing.

Who's in it: Soubin Shahir, Naveen Nazim, and Tanvi Ram

Why it may work: Ambili is John Paul George’s second film after his 2016 movie Guppy, which featured Tovino Thomas in the lead.

Kalki

What's it about: Kalki is a cop drama set in a village called Nanjamkode. It has been directed by Praveen Prabharam, and stars Thomas as a police officer

Who's in it: Tovino Thomas, Samyuktha Menon, Sudheesh, Saiju Kurup, Harish Uthaman, Shivajith Padmanabhan, and Vini Vishwa Lal

Why it may work: The film will be a treat for Thomas, who will see the Ennu Ninte Moideen star in his action avatar.

Kurukshetra

What's it about: Kannada film Kurukshetra, based on the epic poem Gadhayuddha by Ranna, derived from the Mahabharata, revolves around the Kaurava king Duryodhana. It narrates the events of the Kurukshetra war from the perspective of Duryodhana.

Who's in it: Darshan, Ambareesh, V Ravichandran, P Ravishankar, Arjun Sarja, Sneha, Meghana Raj, Sonu Sood, Danish Akhtar Saifi, Nikhil Kumar, Srinivasa Murthy, Srinath, and Shashikumar

Why it may work: Kurukshetra, which will be released across 3,000 theatres in India, will have the widest release for any Kannada film. Moreover, the big-budget action extravaganza also stars Sonu Sood, which may draw Hindi-speaking audiences, from beyond the South Indian states.

