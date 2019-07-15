Manmadhudu 2: Nagarjuna, Rakul Preet Singh's romantic film to release on 9 August

The sequel to Akkineni Nagarjuna's blockbuster 2002 romantic comedy Manmandhudu recently launched in Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad. Manmadhudu 2 stars Rakul Preet Singh alongside Nagarjuna, who announced the film's release date. The veteran actor announced that sequel was scheduled to hit screens on 9 August.

This release date essentially puts Manmadhudu 2 in a position where it will face stiff competition from Prabhas-starrer Saaho within a week of release as the latter is releasing on 15 August.

The project will be steered by actor-director Rahul Ravindran, who made his debut as a director with 2018 Telugu rom-com Chi La Sow.

Check out Nagarjuna's announcement about Manmadhudu 2

The music of the film will be composed by Chaitan Bharadwaj (of RX 100-fame) whereas the cinematography will be handled by M Sukumar. It will be jointly produced by Manam Enterprises and Anandi Arts.

View this post on Instagram #Manmadhudu2diaries in Portugal @rakulpreet #Shootingdiaries #Manmadhudu2 #Nagarjuna A post shared by Nagarjuna (@akkineni__nagarjuna) on Apr 26, 2019 at 8:49am PDT

Me and my #Manmadhudu2 family!!! Loving it!!❤️ #Nagarjuna

View this post on Instagram All fun from now on 🙏🏼 #Manmadhudu2 ♥️ #Nagarjuna A post shared by Nagarjuna (@akkineni__nagarjuna) on Mar 25, 2019 at 2:43am PDT

The original film narrated the story of a man working at an advertising agency who gradually falls in love with an office co-worker. The film starred Sonali Bendre and Anshu in the lead roles, along with Nagarjuna. The film was later remade as Aishwarya in Kannada, marking the debut of Deepika Padukone.

On the work front, Rakul Preet last appeared in a Telugu movie in 2017 with AR Murugadoss-starrer Spyder. Meanwhile, in the Hindi film industry, the actress was part of Ajay Devgn's 2019 romantic comedy De De Pyaar De.

Updated Date: Jul 15, 2019 13:57:44 IST