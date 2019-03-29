Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark trailer: Guillermo del Toro's horror drama brings childhood nightmares to life

The first trailer ofScary Stories to Tell in the Dark is here and it's terrifying. The movie is based on the 1981 horror anthology series of the same name by Alvin Schwartz, a staple of children’s libraries and childhood nightmares.

The trailer opens in the eerie small town of Mill Valley, circa 1968, and follows a group of young teens as they investigate the mystery of Sarah Bellows - a tortured young girl who lived on the edge of town in the now-abandoned Bellows mansion, several years ago. However upon discovering Sarah's writings(where she wrote horror tales), the kids find themselves being chased by various monsters and ghouls that Sarah wrote about.

Inspired by a variety of older folk stories and urban legends about everything from wicked scarecrows to vengeful ghosts, Death itself, The American Library Association lists the anthology of children’s horror as the most challenged book of the 1990s, with parents wanting it pulled from the shelves for its violence — as well as the chilling horror.

Guillermo del Toro (The Shape of Water) took on the project in 2014 as a screenwriter and producer, handing over the direction to André Øvredal (The Autopsy of Jane Doe).

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark, which stars Zoe Colletti, Michael Garza, Gabriel Rush, Austin Abrams, Dean Norris, Gil Bellows, Lorraine Toussaint, Austin Zajur, Natalie Ganzhorn is slated to release on 9 August.

Watch the Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark trailer here

Updated Date: Mar 29, 2019 13:36:35 IST