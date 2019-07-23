Pranaam teaser: Rajeev Khandelwal play a rugged gangster in Sanjiv Jaiswal's upcoming cop drama

Rajeev Khandelwal, best known for films like Aamir and Table No. 21, is all set to return on silver screen with Sanjiv Jaiswal's directorial Pranaam. On Tuesday, the makers released the teaser, which features Rajeev sporting an intense look as a gangster.

It is also revealed the the film revolves around Rajeev's character, who is an aspiring IAS officer, and how the turn of events change his path leading him to turn into a gangster. Pranaam is set in the heartland and has South actress Sameksha Singh playing the lead opposite him.

While talking about Rajeev's character, Sanjiv told The Asian Age, “I couldn’t have found a better actor than Rajeev who suited the character perfectly. His character starts with a naive middle-class boy who wants to be an IAS officer and turns into a rugged gangster. He slipped into both the characters with ease and actors like Atul, Abhimanyu and Vikram have added the needed grit into the drama.” He further added that the cop look of the actor is 'small but pivotal part of the plot'.

Pranaam is produced by Anil Singh, Nitin Mishra and Rajnish Ram Puri under banner Rudraksh Adventures Pvt Ltd. Apart from Rajeev, the film also stars Atul Kulkarni, Abhimanyu Singh, Vikram Gokhale, and Aniruddh Dave in pivotal roles. The cop drama is scheduled to release on 9 August.

Updated Date: Jul 23, 2019 11:57:58 IST