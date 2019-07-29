You are here:

Jabariya Jodi pushed to 9 August; Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra's rom-com gets new poster

FP Staff

Jul 29, 2019 11:04:51 IST

Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra's upcoming rom-com Jabariya Jodi has been creating quite a buzz ever since its trailer release. With a unique subject, the film is highly anticipated by fans. The movie was slated to hit screens on 2 August. However, now the makers of Jabariya Jodi have pushed the film’s release by a week and it will now be coming out on 9 August.

Siddharth Mlahotra and Elli Avram in a still from the song Zeilla Hila. Image source: YouTubegrabb

With a change in its release date, the film will now have an independent release and also an advantage of Bakri Eid holiday, which falls on 11 August. Jabariya Jodi is based on the practice of abduction of grooms (pakadwa vivah) prevalent in Bihar, where the groom is forced by the bride's family into marriage.

Sidharth plays Abhay, a contract kidnapper who abducts grooms demanding dowries, beats them up and then gets them married to their brides without any monetary exchange. He meets Parineeti's Babli, a feisty woman who falls in love with him. When Abhay refuses to marry Babli, citing commitment issues, she decides to kidnap and marry him.

Earlier, at the trailer launch of the film, Parineeti had said, “We are not giving any serious lecture or message through this film. We are just showing you that such a thing happens in India. Because we love watching comedies, we have given it a comical spin.”

Produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, and Shaailesh R Singh, Jabariya Jodi is the second time that the two actors will be seen sharing screen space after having worked together in Hasee Toh Phasee.

Updated Date: Jul 29, 2019 11:17:32 IST

