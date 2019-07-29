Jabariya Jodi pushed to 9 August; Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra's rom-com gets new poster

Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra's upcoming rom-com Jabariya Jodi has been creating quite a buzz ever since its trailer release. With a unique subject, the film is highly anticipated by fans. The movie was slated to hit screens on 2 August. However, now the makers of Jabariya Jodi have pushed the film’s release by a week and it will now be coming out on 9 August.

Check out the announcement here.

IT'S OFFICIAL... #JabariyaJodi - which was slated for release on 2 Aug 2019 - will now release one week later: 9 Aug 2019. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 29, 2019

With a change in its release date, the film will now have an independent release and also an advantage of Bakri Eid holiday, which falls on 11 August. Jabariya Jodi is based on the practice of abduction of grooms (pakadwa vivah) prevalent in Bihar, where the groom is forced by the bride's family into marriage.

Check out the new poster here.

And here comes the new poster of #JabariyaJodi with the new release date: 9 Aug 2019. pic.twitter.com/OwNoLFDFMX — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 29, 2019

Sidharth plays Abhay, a contract kidnapper who abducts grooms demanding dowries, beats them up and then gets them married to their brides without any monetary exchange. He meets Parineeti's Babli, a feisty woman who falls in love with him. When Abhay refuses to marry Babli, citing commitment issues, she decides to kidnap and marry him.

Earlier, at the trailer launch of the film, Parineeti had said, “We are not giving any serious lecture or message through this film. We are just showing you that such a thing happens in India. Because we love watching comedies, we have given it a comical spin.”

Produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, and Shaailesh R Singh, Jabariya Jodi is the second time that the two actors will be seen sharing screen space after having worked together in Hasee Toh Phasee.

Updated Date: Jul 29, 2019 11:17:32 IST