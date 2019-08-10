Jabariya Jodi box office collection: Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra's rom-com earns Rs 3.15 cr

Jabariya Jodi has earned Rs 3.15 crore on its opening day. Featuring Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra in the lead, this romantic comedy deals with a unique subject.

In the film, Sidharth plays Abhay, a contract kidnapper who abducts grooms demanding dowries, beats them up, and then gets them married to their brides without any monetary exchange. He meets Parineeti's Babli, a feisty woman who falls in love with him. When Abhay refuses to marry Babli, citing commitment issues, she decides to kidnap and marry him.

Check out the box office collections of Jabariya Jodi

#JabariyaJodi is dull on Day 1... Needs miraculous growth on Day 2 and 3 for a respectable weekend total... Fri ₹ 3.15 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 10, 2019

Adarsh opines that the film will require a considerable haul on its second and third day in order to register a respectable opening weekend total. Apart from the lead duo, the film also stars Aparshakti Khurrana, Sanjay Mishra, Neeraj Sood, Gopal Dutt, Javed Jaaferi, and Chandan Roy Sanyal.

Being one of the most anticipated films this year, Jabariya Jodi hit screens on 9 August.

Malhotra will also feature in Milap Zaveri's Marjaavaan, co-starring Tara Sutaria, Rakul Preet, and Riteish Deshmukh. Marjaavaan is scheduled to hit theatres on 2 October. He will also play Kargil martyr Vikram Batra in the latter's biopic, titled Shershaah. Parineeti, on the other hand, will be next seen in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, which also features her Namaste England co-star Arjun Kapoor. She will also be seen in period drama Bhuj: The Pride of India and Saina Nehwal's biopic, directed by Amol Gupte.

Check out a clip from Jabariya Jodi

Updated Date: Aug 10, 2019 15:30:53 IST