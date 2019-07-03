You are here:

It director Andy Muschietti reportedly in talks to helm Ezra Miller's The Flash standalone film

Andy Muschietti is the latest filmmaker who is reportedly being billed to handle with Warner Bros' troubled The Flash movie.

Muschietti, who helmed the studio's 2017 blockbuster It and its upcoming sequel It: Chapter Two, is in negotiations to direct the film, which will see actor Ezra Miller reprise his Justice League role of Barry Allen aka The Flash.

Previously, Rick Famuyiwa and writer Seth Grahame-Smith were attached with the project but they both exited over creative differences with the studio.

In 2018, John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein of Game Night fame had signed on to direct.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the duo, who had penned a draft script for the film, have "voluntarily" left the project.

The most recent script hailed from Miller and legendary comic book writer Grant Morrison but the studio has scrapped it.

Miller and Morrison's partnership arose from "a clash of creative visions" between the actor, who reportedly prefers a "darker take on the material," and Daley and Goldstein, who are said to favour a "lighthearted approach".

The studio is now planning to rope in Bumblebee and Birds of Prey scribe Christina Hodson to write a new draft.

If the deal with Muschietti goes through, the studio is looking at a date in January to start production.

The director's sister Barbara Muschietti will produce the project along with Michael Disco.

Updated Date: Jul 03, 2019 18:16:57 IST