It Chapter Two trailer: Pennywise returns to terrorise the grown up Losers' Club in sequel to 2017 horror film

Warner Bros shared the first trailer of the horror drama It Chapter Two on 9 May and it promises more scares than its predecessor. The horror drama is a sequel to Andy Muschietti's critically acclaimed 2017 It, which is an adaptation of Stephen King's classic horror tale of the same name.

The first trailer of the sequel is a creepy return home to Derry, Maine (a fictional town created in the film) 27 years after the events shown in the first film. The group of friends known as the Losers' Club, who battled Pennywise the Clown played by Bill Skarsgard, return to their hometown to put an end to the monster for once and for all. While the King's books were set between the 50s and 80s, the film takes place in the 80s and present.

The members of the 'Losers Club' are all grown up, but upon their return home, they're horrified to discover that Pennywise has resurfaced after he was killed in the first installment of the film.

The first part of the trailer focuses on Beverly Marsh played by Jessica Chastain, who returns to her childhood home, which is now occupied by an elderly woman. She invites Beverly inside for tea and cookies.

"You know what they say about Derry. No one who dies here ever really dies," the elderly woman tells Beverly in the scene.

The scenes of the two having a conversation in the trailer are rife with peculiar humour and creepy vibes as the woman transforms into a bizarre creature of sorts.

The trailer is filled with scenes of the ghastly clown who is seen with his signature red balloons and creepy face paint peeling from people's faces, which will definitely send chills down your spine! However, his terror may end as the squad returns to deal with the threat once and for all.

Bill Denbrough is portrayed by James McAvoy, Jessica Chastain plays Beverly Marsh, Bill Hader is Richie Tozier, Isaiah Mustafa is Mike Hanlon, Jay Ryan is Ben Hanscom, James Ransone is Eddie Kaspbrak, Andy Bean is Stanley Uris, and Teach Grant is Henry Bowers. Their younger counterparts, played by Jaeden Lieberher, Sophia Lillis and Finn Wolfhard, will also reprise their roles in the upcoming flick.

Muschietti has also directed the sequel, which is scheduled to release in September 2019.

Watch the trailer here.

(With inputs from Asian News International)

Updated Date: May 10, 2019 14:17:21 IST

