Ishita Dutta on Ajay Devgn, Tanushree row over Alok Nath: 'If not her, who will speak about it?'

Tanushree Dutta, who was the flag bearer of the #MeToo movement in India, raised her voice over the casting of Alok Nath in Ajay Devgn's upcoming film De De Pyaar De. Tanushree and Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel led the criticism against Devgn for Nath's inclusion in the film despite knowing about the allegations of sexual assault against the veteran actor.

Ishita Dutta, Tanushree's sister, has worked with Devgn in Drishyam, where she played his adopted daughter. Ishita revealed to Bombay Times that Tanushree's comments will not affect her equation with the Singham actor. She claimed casting is a collective decision and Devgn is not solely responsible as he does not wear the producer's hat.

When asked to comment on the Alok Nath row, she mentioned though this dispute could land her in a precarious situation, all she knows is that her sister is supporting the truth. "My sister is totally justified. If not her, who will speak about it? I would have still supported her even if I wasn’t related to her. She has nothing to gain or lose. She isn’t even a part of the industry anymore. It takes a lot of guts to take a stand like this."

On the work front, Ishita will be next seen in Blank, that also stars Sunny Deol and Karan Kapadia. It is slated to release on 3 May.

Updated Date: Apr 19, 2019 15:21:00 IST

