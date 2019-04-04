You are here:

Blank trailer: Sunny Deol, Karan Kapadia in this high-octane cop thriller; film to release on 3 May

FP Staff

Apr 04, 2019 14:51:30 IST

A cop-versus-terrorist narrative takes an unexpected turn when a suicide bomber apparently suffers a memory loss in Sunny Deol-starrer Blank. The trailer of the high-octane action-thriller has been unveiled.

A still from Blank trailer. YouTube screengrab

A dutiful, hardened officer at the Intelligence Bureau (Sunny Deol) gets intel on a sleeper agent who he has been tracking for months. As he, along with his team set out to capture the suspected terrorist, he gets to know that the suspected terrorist has lost his memory in an accident and is no longer able to remember any detail about his group or their target.

As Deol's cop is left radar-less on the case he's been trying to solve for months, an ominous voiceover says, "Terrorism ka koi chehra nahi hota. Uska dharm sirf paisa." (Terrorism does not have a face. Its religion is only money)

Karan Kapadia, cousin of Twinkle Khanna, will make his Bollywood debut with BlankIshita Dutta Sheth, previously in in Nishikant Kamat's thriller Drishyam and Kapil Sharma starrer Firangi, will star opposite Karan.

Directed by Behzad Khambata, the film will hit theatres on 3 May.

Watch the trailer here.

