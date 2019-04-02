De De Pyaar De trailer: Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Rakul Preet Singh find themselves stuck in a love triangle

De De Pyaar De is an odd love triangle between a loaded 50-year old man, his ex-wife and a 26-year-old girl-next-door. Stuck in this love triangle is Ajay Devgn and the women he can't/must choose between — Tabu and Rakul Preet Singh.

What starts as a hook-up turns into a full blown family affair as Ajay and Rakul make their way to meet the latter's folks. Alok Nath, who dominated timelines last year after a noted TV-producer writer and two actresses accused him of rape and grave sexual misconduct, plays a pivotal role in the film.

While Ajay swings from one woman to another, there are a few ageist jokes here and there made at the expense of Tabu. The fact that she's the older one and easily replaceable has been emphasised in the trailer.

Initially, De De Pyar De was supposed to hit the cinema screens in October 2018 but it was postponed in order to avoid a clash with Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra-starrer Namaste England and Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra-starrer Badhaai Ho. Later, it was announced that the film would go head to head with Kangana Ranaut's movie Mental Hai Kya on 22 February.

After countless delays, the film is now slated for 17 May, clashing with Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra-starrer Jabariya Jodi. The movie has been directed by Akiv Ali and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg.

Watch the trailer here.

Updated Date: Apr 02, 2019 13:29:25 IST