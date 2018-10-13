MeToo in India: A list of allegations as reported on social media, and followed up by Firstpost

As a second wave of #MeToo allegations have taken over social media timelines in India over the past couple of weeks, a wide range of accusations — from inappropriate behaviour to rape — have been levelled against public personalities from the fields of (mainly) the media and entertainment.
Some of the women who have made these allegations chose to reveal their identities; others have shared their accounts anonymously, by reaching out to journalists Sandhya Menon (@TheRestlessQuil), Anoo Bhuyan (@AnooBhu), writer-comic Mahima Kukreja (@AGirlOfHerWords) and singer Chinmayi Sripaada (@chinmayi), among several others curating these stories on Twitter.
Here's a complete list of the allegations reported on social media so far, that Firstpost has followed up on. We will be updating this report over the following days.
|Accused
|Allegations
|Accused by
|Status
|Alok Nath | Actor
|Accused of rape, sexual harassment, inappropriate behavior.
|Multiple women
|Nath dismisses allegations; possible CINTAA expulsion on cards; files defamation case against Vinta Nanda
|Babu Haabi | Singer-rapper
|Accused of rape and harassment.
|Anonymous
|Haabi denies allegation
|Gursimran Khamba | Comedian
|Accused of forcefully kissing a woman, harassment and emotional abuse.
|Anonymous
|Khamba admits to toxic behaviour, denies harassment; suspended temporarily from comedy collective AIB. Hotstar cancels AIB show.
|Utsav Chakraborty | Writer-actor
|Accused of sending unsolicited dick pics to unknown women; asking for nudes.
|Multiple women (named, anonymous)
|All his videos were delisted by AIB; Chakraborty issues an apology
|Kanan Gill | Comedian
|Accused of inappropriately touching a group of women while inebriated.
|Anonymous
|Kanan issues apology; woman says she accepts apology, doesn't intend to pursue the matter further
|Chetan Bhagat | Writer
|Accused of sending inappropriate messages.
|Multiple women (named, anonymous)
|Bhagat apologises for 'flirtatious exchange'; denies other allegations
|Vairamuthu | Lyricist
|Accused of making physical advances and asking for sexual favours in exchange for professional opportunity.
|Chinmayi Sripaada
|Vairamuthu denies the allegation
|Kailash Kher | Musician
|Accused of inappropriately touching women.
|Multiple, anonymous via @TheRestlessQuil and others
|Kher denies knowledge of actions he's been accused of
|Rajat Kapoor | Actor
|Accused of making inappropriate advances and harassment.
|Multiple women
|Kapoor issued an apology on Twitter.
|Jeeveshu Ahluwalia | Comedian
|Accused of asking an interviewer inappropriate questions.
|Anonymous
|Ahluwalia apoligises; dropped by management company
|Vikas Bahl | Filmmaker
|Accused of attempting to physically force himself on a woman; verbal harassment at work; inappropriate conduct
|Multiple women (named, anonymous)
|Super 30 actor Hrithik Roshan distances himself from director; Phantom Films dissolved
|Zulfi Syed | Model-actor
|Accused of making forcible sexual advances.
|Natasha Hemrajani
|Syed apologises to Hemrajani
|Abhijeet Bhattacharya | Singer
|Accused of intimidation and sexual harassment.
|Anonymous
|Bhattacharya denies the allegations.
|Raghu Dixit | Musician
|Accused of sexual harassment and making unwanted advances.
|Multiple, anonymous
|Dixit has acknowledged one survivor's allegations and apologised
|Sajid Khan | Filmmaker
|Accused of sexual harassment, flashing women.
|Multiple women
|Khan denies allegations, steps down as director of Housefull 4
|Piyush Mishra | Writer-actor
|Accused of unwelcome advances.
|Ketki Joshi, anonymous
|Mishra apologises for causing hurt, adds he doesn't remember details
|Varun Grover | Writer
|Accused of harassment.
|Anonymous
|Grover replies to allegation with pointed rebuttal, calls the claims 'completely fabricated and defamatory', says he is open to an investigation
|Aditi Mittal | Comedienne
|Accused of kissing without consent on stage.
|Kaneez Surka
|Mittal issues unconditional apology to Surka, says no intent to cause hurt
|Zain Durrani | Actor
|Accused of physical violence and mental torture.
|Saloni Chopra
|Durrani has issued no comment at this time
|Vibhu Sharma | Event manager
|Accused of sexual assault.
|Anonymous
|Sharma has issued no comment at this time; Impresario, the firm he's employed by, sets up inquiry committee
|Sachin Garg | Writer
|Accused of sexual harassment.
|Anonymous
|Garg issues statement that says he believed the encounter was consensual; apologises for having caused hurt
|Kiran Nagarkar | Writer
|Accused of making inappropriate physical advances and asking women to video chat with him.
|Multiple women (named, anonymous via @TheRestlessQuil)
|No statement from Nagarkar at this moment (except via unverified Twitter account, denying all charges)
|Pablo Bartholomew | Photographer
|Accused of making persistent calls to a female interviewer despite her disinterest; allegedly casting doubt on her ability to profile his work after she refused to go out with him.
|Anonymous
|Bartholomew says with no timeline, details or context provided by anonymous accuser, he is unable to respond to the charge. Reaffirms his commitment to gender equality.
|KR Sreenivas | Journalist
|Accused of making sexually laden gestures and sending inappropriate messages to women.
|Multiple women
|Under investigation by The Times of India, says he's complying; sent on 'administrative leave'
|Gautam Adhikari | Retd journalist
|Accused of forcibly kissing and making unwanted physical advances.
|Multiple women
|Adhikari denies allegation; resigns as senior fellow at Center for American Progress, Washington DC
|Meghnad Bose | Journalist
|Accused of objectifying and making lewd comments about women, inappropriately touching and harassing them.
|Multiple women (named, anonymous)
|Bose issues apology
|Rameez Shaikh | Journalist
|Accused of coercing for sex; harassment and demand for nudes over a period of two years.
|Multiple women (named, anonymous)
|Shaikh issues apology; denies sexual assault. Homegrown removes his content from the website
|Manoj Ramachandran | Journalist
|Accused of sending an inappropriate text message.
|Sandhya Menon
|No statement from Ramachandran at this moment
|Prashant Jha | Journalist
|Accused of sending inappropriate, unwelcome messages.
|Avantika Mehta
|Jha steps down as the chief of bureau and political editor of Hindustan Times
|Sidharth Bhatia | Journalist
|Accused of harassment and making inappropriate comments.
|Multiple women
|Bhatia refutes all allegations in rejoinder.
|Mayank Jain | Journalist
|Accused of unwelcome sexual advances, sexual harassment
|Multiple women
|Jain resigns from his role as principal correspondent with Business Standard
|Aayush Soni | Journalist
|Accused of unwelcome sexual advances
|Anonymous
|Soni admits to wrongdoing in the past, says he has apologised for such behaviour
|Satadru Ojha | Journalist
|Accused of sexual harassment.
|Multiple (named, anonymous)
|Ojha relieved of current duties; TOI says all allegations are being investigated
|MJ Akbar | Veteran journalist, Union minister
|Accused of sexual harassment, engaging in predatory behaviour, abusing position of power.
|Multiple women
|No statement from Akbar at this moment; Congress demands probe
|Suhel Seth | Marketing expert, writer
|Accused of sexual harassment.
|Multiple women
|No comment from Seth
***
Network 18, of which Firstpost is a part, has received complaints of sexual harassment as well. The complaints which are within the purview of the workplace have been forwarded to our PoSH committee for appropriate action.
