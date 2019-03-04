Isha Koppikar on her upcoming Tamil film with Sivakarthikeyan and her admiration for regional cinema

Kya Kool Hain Hum actress Isha Koppikar believes that the South Indian film industry was far superior to Bollywood even before Baahubali came into limelight. Speaking to Firstpost, Isha said, "All our (Bollywood) films from Simmba to Wanted, Rowdy Rathore are from the South. These films are inspired or motivated by the regional film industry. Even their technicians are superb; Bollywood hires technicians from South for their films," she said, adding, "Their stories and content are all brilliant."

The Krishna Cottage actress will soon be seen in Sivakarthikeyan's Tamil sci-fi film along with Rakul Preet Singh, Karunakaran, Banu Priya and Yogi Babu in pivotal roles. Talking about her film's hectic shoot, she added, "We started to shoot in August last year, it is a 150-day schedule. We shot in October as well and I just completed a 7-day shoot. There is still another 10-day schedule that we will start in March and we will complete the filming."

Isha has a strong bond with the South Indian film industry as even before Rahul and Company happened, she made her debut with Chandralekha (Telugu) and Kaadhal Kavithai (Tamil) in 1998, so she believes that her work is always appreciated in regional cinema, "Tollywood always appreciates my work. They always welcomed me with open arms," she continued, "For 18 years, I've been getting offers from there regularly."

Apart from regional cinema, Isha will soon appear in two web-series this year. She will also be seen in the film Assi Nabbe Poorey Sau alongside Divyendu Sharma.

(With inputs from Simran Singh)

Updated Date: Mar 04, 2019 14:36:53 IST