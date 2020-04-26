You are here:

Irrfan Khan's mother Saeeda Begun passes away at 95 in Jaipur; actor unable to attend funereal ceremony due to lockdown

FP Staff

Apr 26, 2020 10:39:38 IST

Actor Irrfan Khan's mother Saeeda Begum died on Saturday morning, according to Asian News International. She was 95 and a resident of Jaipur.

Irrfan, who is currently abroad, was unable to fly back home due to the nationwide coronavirus lockdown, and couldn't attend his mother’s funeral.

According to DNA, Irrfan paid his last respects to his mother on a video conference call.

Irrfan Khan with his family | Twitter @dineshkumawat

Saeeda, hailed from Rajasthan's Tonk and belonged to a Nawabi family. She was a poet and is survived by three sons, Salman, Imran and Irrfan.

According to New Indian Express, her younger son Salman said, "My mother had been ill for some time. But suddenly her health deteriorated on Saturday morning. Recently, mother had inquired about Irrfan bhai's health."

Given the restrictions due to the lockdown, only a handful of family members could participate in the burial ceremony.

In March 2018, Irrfan first announced that he was suffering with a rare form of cancer called neuroendocrine tumour. The actor, who has been keeping a low profile ever since and maintaining a distance from media, sought treatment abroad. Upon his return from United Kingdom in May 2019, he began shooting for the sequel of widely acclaimed 2017 film Hindi Medium, titled Angrezi Medium, alongside Radhika Madan.

The actor had also penned a note for fans who had been enquiring about his health, thanking them for the support they have extended towards him through his journey of healing.

Angrezi Medium was given an early streaming release after the nationwide coronavirus lockdown forced theatres to shut down.

Updated Date: Apr 26, 2020 10:39:38 IST

