Irrfan Khan returns to work with Dinesh Vijan's Angrezi Medium after cancer treatment

Irrfan Khan returned to India upon the completion of his cancer treatment in London. He has started shooting for Angrezi Medium, the sequel to the 2017 comedy Hindi Medium, on 5 April in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The film will also be shot in London.

What better start to this Friday than starting something that you all have been waiting for! 🎬

Our power team, Producer #DineshVijan, Director #HomiAdajania,

DOP #AnilMehta, @deepakdobriyal and the man himself @irrfank straight from the sets of #AngreziMedium in #Udaipur. pic.twitter.com/ANlJh1uX3x — Maddock Films (@MaddockFilms) April 5, 2019

Hindi Medium originally starred Irrfan alongside Pakistani actress Saba Qamar as a wealthy couple from Chandni Chowk, who aspire to break into the elite society and give their daughter an education in one of the best schools in their city.

The upcoming sequel will be directed by Homi Adajania (Cocktail, Finding Fanny and Being Cyrus) and also stars Deepak Dobriyal in a pivotal role. Mumbai Mirror had previously reported that Radhika Madan will play Irrfan's daughter in the film.

It was earlier reported that Kareena Kapoor Khan had been roped in to play a cop in Angrezi Medium and will soon join the cast after wrapping up Akshay Kumar-Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Good News.

In March, filmmaker Tigmanshu Dhulia had revealed that Irrfan had successfully recovered after his treatment in the UK, and is perfectly fine to begin shooting for the sequel. On 3 April, the actor shared a gratitude note on Twitter, thanking his fans for their immense love and support.

Irrfan was last seen in the Akarsh Khurana-directed Karwaan, alongside Dulquer Salmaan and Mithila Palkar.

Updated Date: Apr 05, 2019 10:56:11 IST