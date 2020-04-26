Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE Updates: Narendra Modi calls India's fight against virus 'people-driven'; announces COVID Warriors website

Auto Refresh Feeds

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES Coronavirus Outbreak Latest Update Modi announces COVID Warriors website Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the digital platform -- covidwarriors.gov.in -- which around 1.25 crore people, including doctors, nurses, NCC cadets and civil ociety organisations, have joined. "I urge you to join the portal and become a COVID warrior," he said. He also hailed the contribution of state governments in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, adding that they have played a very active role.

Coronavirus Outbreak Latest Update All working in their capacity to fight COVID-19: Modi In his Mann Ki Baat address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that farmers are working day and night in their fields to ensure that no one goes hungry. "Each person is fighting this war as per their capacity. Some are waiving off house rent and some labourers who are in quarantine at schools are whitewashing the walls there," he said. Modi also lauded government's initiatives and said, "When people talk about this period, they will talk about our people-driven initiatives. Our 'tali, thaali and diya' initiatives have kept spirits high."

Coronavirus Outbreak Latest Update PM calls India's fight against COVID-19 'people-driven' In his 64th Mann Ki Baat address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India's fight against coronavirus is people-driven. "This fight is being fought by the people and the administration together. Every citizen is a soldier is fighting this war," he said.

Coronavirus Outbreak Latest Update India reports 1,553 new cases; four states have no active cases now India reported 1,554 new COVID-19 cases since 5 pm on Sunday, the second highest single-day increase after 1,752 on 24 April. Maharashtra now has 7,628 COVID-19 cases, the highest number in India and the first state to cross 7,000 confirmed cases. The state has reported 811 more cases since last evening, its highest single-day increase yet. India also reported 594 new COVID-19 recoveries. Tripura has now become the fourth state after Goa, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh to report zero active COVID-19 cases. Until 9 am on 26 April, India had tested 625,309 samples.

Coronavirus in Rajasthan Latest Update Rajasthan HC shut till 3 May after staffer tests positive The Rajasthan High Court was declared closed till 3 May after one of its key officials, sitting close to judges during the judicial proceedings, was tested positive for COVID1-19. In a statement, the court said it shall remain closed till 3 May and no matters, except only immensely urgent matter, will heard. The concerned judge, to whose court the official was attached, however, tested negative for the infection.

Coronavirus in Delhi ​ Latest Updates Resident Doctors’ Association write to health minister over accommodation facilities Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association wrote to Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Sunday over accommodation facilities for resident doctors advised for home quarantine in response to COVID-19 pandemic. The letter read, "Some resident doctors stay in hostels allotted in the hospital campus while many stay at their homes in various locations. Many of them are anxious about the home quarantine, since most are staying with their families. There are aged family members as well as young children at home who are most vulnerable to the disease. The doctors themselves might be a source of infection. Therefore, it is necessary to provide separate accommodation for the resident doctors who are primary contacts, till they test negative for the virus." Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association writes to Union Health Minister over accommodation facilities for resident doctors advised for home quarantine. The letter states, "It will be an important precautionary measure to control the spread of the virus." #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/oeLsaiFfrM — ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2020

Coronavirus in Jharkhand ​ Latest Updates Jharkhand registers 19.4% recovery rate, three deaths As many as 13 COVID-19 patients have recovered in Jharkhand of the total 67 confirmed cases reported in state as of Saturday. According to the state health department, six patients have been cured in Ranchi, four in Bokaro, two in Hazaribagh and one in Simdega. The state registered an overall recovery rate of 19.4 percent.

Coronavirus in Delhi ​ Latest Updates 118 new COVID-19 cases take Delhi's overall count to 2,625 The total number of confirmed cases in Delhi surged to 2,625 following an increase by 118 new cases of COVID-19 and one death in the National Capital. "A total of 118 more COVID-19 cases and one more death was reported in the National Capital in the last 24 hours. The total cases in Delhi now stand at 2,625, including 1,702 active cases, 869 recovered and 54 deaths," Delhi's health department said in a media bulletin. A total of 12 COVID-19 patients have recovered on Saturday, it added.

Coronavirus in Maharashtra ​ Latest Updates Maharashtra records 22 new COVID-19 deaths taking toll to 323, confirmed cases at 7,628 Maharashtra on Saturday reported 811 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, a single-day record for the state. The total number of positive cases in the state are now 7,628 and the toll rose by 22 to reach 323, a Health department statement said. With 119 patients discharged after recovery, their number rose to 1,076 so far. Of the overall count of COVID-19 cases in the state, Mumbai accounts for 4,870 of them. The financial capital of the country saw 281 new positive cases and 12 deaths on Saturday. The toll in the city stood at 191.

Coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh ​Latest Updates In Photos: Railway coaches turned into isolation wards at Moradabad railway station 12 railway coaches converted into isolation ward for the COVID19 patients at Moradabad railway station pic.twitter.com/Jh4xDxUqyw — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 26, 2020

The total number of confirmed cases in Delhi surged to 2,625 following an increase by 118 new cases of COVID-19 and one death in the National Capital.

"A total of 118 more COVID-19 cases and one more death was reported in the National Capital in the last 24 hours. The total cases in Delhi n

Maharashtra on Saturday reported 811 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, a single-day record for the state. The total number of positive cases in the state are now 7,628 and the toll rose by 22 to reach 323, a Health department statement said.

With 119 patients discharged after recovery, their number rose to 1,076 so far.

Of the overall count of COVID-19 cases in the state, Mumbai accounts for 4,870 of them. The financial capital of the country saw 281 new positive cases and 12 deaths on Saturday. The toll in the city stood at 191.

India registered the highest single-day rise in COVID-19 fatalities in the past 24 hours with 49, taking the toll to 824. According to the data released by the Union Health Ministry, a spike of 1,990 fresh cases was witnessed, bringing the overall count to 26,496.

Of the total, 19,868 are active cases while one patient was migrated. The recovery rate stood at 22 percent after 5,804 COVID-19 patients were cured

The Delhi government on Saturday decided to implement the Centre's guidelines on reopening of neighbourhood and standalone shops during the lockdown, but said no activity will be allowed in containment zones, as the number of coronavirus cases rose to 2,625 in the National Capital.

After the home ministry issued clarification on reopening of shops, Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Sunday said standalone shops in colonies will be permitted to operate from 7 am to 6 pm in nine out of 13 districts that have been green zones in the state.

"Liquor stores and barber shops will remain closed," said Rawat.

As many as 28 fresh COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Bihar on Saturday, taking the overall count to 251 in the state. Of the total confirmed cases, 45 people have recovered while two have succumbed to the infectious disease. Currently, there are currently 204 active cases.

A month into the lockdown, the Union Health Ministry on Saturday informed that there has been a marked improvement in the rate of spread of the novel coronavirus in India, even as the country registered 1,490 new COVID-19 cases and 56 deaths, the highest single day rise in fatalities so far.

On Saturday, the nationwide count of confirmed cases climbed to 24,942 with 779 deaths with some states began easing some of the restrictions imposed since the country went on a nationwide lockdown on 25 march.

India's rate of spread slows down

The average doubling rate of COVID-19 cases in the country is 9.1 days as of now; this was 7.5 days just five days ago, and 3 days on 21 March, when India had just 300 cases. The doubling rate is the rate at which India's Covid-19 cases are expected to double from today's figure.

Furthermore, from Friday 8 am to Saturday 8 am, India recorded a six percent growth in new cases, which is the lowest daily growth rate recorded since the country crossed 100 cases on 15 March, the government said on Saturday, according to PTI.

The recovery figures have also shown some improvement. As of now, 5,062 people have been cured with a recovery rate of 20.66 percent, which is an improvement from the 14.2 percent reported last Sunday (19 April) and 13 percent on 17 April, the ministry said.

The government also said that this is comparatively better than most of the countries and may be taken as a positive effect of the lockdown in the country, along with the cluster management and containment strategy.

In an announcement that underscored the scientific unknowns about the virus, the World Health Organisation said “there is currently no evidence” that people who have recovered from COVID-19 cannot fall sick again.

Maharashtra, Gujarat account for most cases and deaths

Of the total cases reported on Saturday, 18953 are active, 5,209 have been cured and discharged patients, one migrated while 779 have died, the health ministry said.

According to the health ministry data updated in the evening, the highest number of confirmed cases in the country is from Maharashtra at 6,817, followed by Gujarat (2,815), Delhi (2,514), Rajasthan (2,034), Madhya Pradesh (1,952) and Uttar Pradesh (1,778).

The number of COVID-19 cases has gone up to 1,755 in Tamil Nadu, 1,061 in Andhra Pradesh and 984 in Telangana.

The number of cases has risen to 571 in West Bengal, 489 in Karnataka, 454 in Jammu and Kashmir, 451 in Kerala, 298 in Punjab and 272 in Haryana.

Bihar has reported 228 coronavirus cases, while Odisha has 94. Fifty-nine people have been infected with the virus in Jharkhand and 48 in Uttarakhand.

Himachal Pradesh has 40 cases, while Chhattisgarh and Assam have registered 36 infections each. Chandigarh has 28 cases, while there are 27 COVID-19 patients in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Twenty coronavirus cases have been reported from Ladakh, 12 from Meghalaya, while Goa and Puducherry have registered seven COVID-19 cases each.

Manipur and Tripura have two coronavirus patients each, while Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh have reported a case each.

"Forty-nine cases are being assigned to states for contact tracing. Our figures are being reconciled with that of the the ICMR," the ministry said on its website. State-wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation, it added.

Of the 56 deaths reported since Friday evening, 18 were in Maharashtra, 15 in Gujarat, nine in Madhya Pradesh, three each in Delhi and West Bengal, two each in Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh and one each in Punjab and Kerala.

Of the total 779 COVID-19 deaths, Maharashtra accounts for the highest number of 301 fatalities, followed by Gujarat (127), Madhya Pradesh (92), Delhi (53), Andhra Pradesh (31) and Rajasthan (27).

The death toll reached 26 in Uttar Pradesh as well as in Telangana, 22 in Tamil Nadu, while Karnataka and West Bengal have reported 18 deaths each, the ministry said.

Punjab has registered 17 fatalities so far, Jammu and Kashmir five, Kerala four, while Jharkhand and Haryana have recorded three COVID-19 deaths each.

Bihar has reported two coronavirus deaths, while Meghalaya, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha and Assam have reported a fatality each, according to the ministry data.

States ease lockdown conditions, but no respite for Maharashtra

Some states, taking cue from a late Friday night order from the Union Home Ministry, said they are taking steps to open more categories of shops, including those selling garments, mobile phones, hardware and stationery items.

However, these relaxations would not be allowed for shops located in market places, malls and COVID-19 hotspots and containment zones. In rural areas, all shops barring those in malls have been allowed to open.

Liquor and cigarette shops would remain closed everywhere irrespective of their location, while sale of non-essential items through e-commerce platforms continue to remain shut. Restaurants, hair salons and barber shops will not be allowed to open as these render services and do not fall under the shop category.

The Delhi government said it will implement the Home Ministry order on opening of shops in the National Capital, but Maharashtra ruled out any immediate relaxation saying the lockdown guidelines will remain unchanged in the state till 3 May. In fact, there are also reports that the Maharashtra government is mulling to extend lockdown at least in the containment zones within hotspot districts Mumbai and Pune till at least 18 May. This came after 281 new positive cases and 12 deaths were reported in Mumbai on Saturday, taking the total number of cases in the city to 4,870.

Gujarat and the UT of Jammu and Kashmir, on the other hand, decided to follow the directive, while Assam said it will take a decision on Monday. Gujarat has the second highest number of active cases at 2,423 after Maharashtra.

Madhya Pradesh, another state hit hard by the novel coronavirus, too decided to ease the restrictions on neighborhood shops while also beginning the process of sending migrant labourers to their respective villages in the state. At least 8,000 migrant labourers were sent to their villages in the state in buses, the govt said on Saturday.

According to ANI, Madhya pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Saturday that the state govt has also launched efforts to bring Madhya Pradesh labourers stuck in other states, while announcing that at least 2,400 labourers have already left from Gujarat.

Last week, the govt also allowed manufacturing and farming to resume in rural areas to ease the economic plight of millions left jobless by the lockdown. Restrictions in the country have allowed people out of their homes only to buy food, medicine or other essentials.

Congress recommends steps to rejuvenate MSMEs

On the political front, Congress President Sonia Gandhi also wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking urgent steps to help the MSME sector, including a Rs 1 lakh crore 'wage protection' package. She said the MSME crisis has the potential of having a devastating and expansive ripple effect on our economy.

The BJP, meanwhile, hit out at the opposition party, alleging its leaders keep making new demands and claim that the nationwide lockdown has caused problems.

"The Congress is doing petty, abhorrent and negative politics. It is writing letters daily. It should go and work on ground. Its leaders don't do that but keep making new demands," Union minister Prakash Javadekar told reporters.

Instead of making new demands, the Congress should say what it has been doing to help people, Javadekar added.

Meanwhile, special teams sent by the Centre, in the meantime, assessed ground situations in Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Telangana, but a political stand-off continued in West Bengal on this front.

The team visiting West Bengal alleged that non-cooperation on the part of the state government over providing logistical support and other relevant information, while the state's ruling party Trinamool Congress described it as "India's Most Callous Team" and accused it of trying to spread the political virus "shamelessly".

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had earlier slammed the Centre for sending the teams to look into the state's preparedness for tackling the COVID-19 outbreak and alleged that faulty testing kits were dispatched to the state.

With inputs from agencies

Updated Date: Apr 26, 2020 11:21:33 IST

