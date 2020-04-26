Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE Updates: Narendra Modi calls India's fight against virus 'people-driven'; announces COVID Warriors website
Coronavirus Outbreak LATEST Updates: The total number of confirmed cases in Delhi surged to 2,625 following an increase by 118 new cases of COVID-19 and one death in the National Capital.
"A total of 118 more COVID-19 cases and one more death was reported in the National Capital in the last 24 hours. The total cases in Delhi n
Maharashtra on Saturday reported 811 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, a single-day record for the state. The total number of positive cases in the state are now 7,628 and the toll rose by 22 to reach 323, a Health department statement said.
With 119 patients discharged after recovery, their number rose to 1,076 so far.
Of the overall count of COVID-19 cases in the state, Mumbai accounts for 4,870 of them. The financial capital of the country saw 281 new positive cases and 12 deaths on Saturday. The toll in the city stood at 191.
India registered the highest single-day rise in COVID-19 fatalities in the past 24 hours with 49, taking the toll to 824. According to the data released by the Union Health Ministry, a spike of 1,990 fresh cases was witnessed, bringing the overall count to 26,496.
Of the total, 19,868 are active cases while one patient was migrated. The recovery rate stood at 22 percent after 5,804 COVID-19 patients were cured
The Delhi government on Saturday decided to implement the Centre's guidelines on reopening of neighbourhood and standalone shops during the lockdown, but said no activity will be allowed in containment zones, as the number of coronavirus cases rose to 2,625 in the National Capital.
After the home ministry issued clarification on reopening of shops, Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Sunday said standalone shops in colonies will be permitted to operate from 7 am to 6 pm in nine out of 13 districts that have been green zones in the state.
"Liquor stores and barber shops will remain closed," said Rawat.
As many as 28 fresh COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Bihar on Saturday, taking the overall count to 251 in the state. Of the total confirmed cases, 45 people have recovered while two have succumbed to the infectious disease. Currently, there are currently 204 active cases.
A month into the lockdown, the Union Health Ministry on Saturday informed that there has been a marked improvement in the rate of spread of the novel coronavirus in India, even as the country registered 1,490 new COVID-19 cases and 56 deaths, the highest single day rise in fatalities so far.
On Saturday, the nationwide count of confirmed cases climbed to 24,942 with 779 deaths with some states began easing some of the restrictions imposed since the country went on a nationwide lockdown on 25 march.
India's rate of spread slows down
The average doubling rate of COVID-19 cases in the country is 9.1 days as of now; this was 7.5 days just five days ago, and 3 days on 21 March, when India had just 300 cases. The doubling rate is the rate at which India's Covid-19 cases are expected to double from today's figure.
Furthermore, from Friday 8 am to Saturday 8 am, India recorded a six percent growth in new cases, which is the lowest daily growth rate recorded since the country crossed 100 cases on 15 March, the government said on Saturday, according to PTI.
The recovery figures have also shown some improvement. As of now, 5,062 people have been cured with a recovery rate of 20.66 percent, which is an improvement from the 14.2 percent reported last Sunday (19 April) and 13 percent on 17 April, the ministry said.
The government also said that this is comparatively better than most of the countries and may be taken as a positive effect of the lockdown in the country, along with the cluster management and containment strategy.
In an announcement that underscored the scientific unknowns about the virus, the World Health Organisation said “there is currently no evidence” that people who have recovered from COVID-19 cannot fall sick again.
Maharashtra, Gujarat account for most cases and deaths
Of the total cases reported on Saturday, 18953 are active, 5,209 have been cured and discharged patients, one migrated while 779 have died, the health ministry said.
According to the health ministry data updated in the evening, the highest number of confirmed cases in the country is from Maharashtra at 6,817, followed by Gujarat (2,815), Delhi (2,514), Rajasthan (2,034), Madhya Pradesh (1,952) and Uttar Pradesh (1,778).
The number of COVID-19 cases has gone up to 1,755 in Tamil Nadu, 1,061 in Andhra Pradesh and 984 in Telangana.
The number of cases has risen to 571 in West Bengal, 489 in Karnataka, 454 in Jammu and Kashmir, 451 in Kerala, 298 in Punjab and 272 in Haryana.
Bihar has reported 228 coronavirus cases, while Odisha has 94. Fifty-nine people have been infected with the virus in Jharkhand and 48 in Uttarakhand.
Himachal Pradesh has 40 cases, while Chhattisgarh and Assam have registered 36 infections each. Chandigarh has 28 cases, while there are 27 COVID-19 patients in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.
Twenty coronavirus cases have been reported from Ladakh, 12 from Meghalaya, while Goa and Puducherry have registered seven COVID-19 cases each.
Manipur and Tripura have two coronavirus patients each, while Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh have reported a case each.
"Forty-nine cases are being assigned to states for contact tracing. Our figures are being reconciled with that of the the ICMR," the ministry said on its website. State-wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation, it added.
Of the 56 deaths reported since Friday evening, 18 were in Maharashtra, 15 in Gujarat, nine in Madhya Pradesh, three each in Delhi and West Bengal, two each in Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh and one each in Punjab and Kerala.
Of the total 779 COVID-19 deaths, Maharashtra accounts for the highest number of 301 fatalities, followed by Gujarat (127), Madhya Pradesh (92), Delhi (53), Andhra Pradesh (31) and Rajasthan (27).
The death toll reached 26 in Uttar Pradesh as well as in Telangana, 22 in Tamil Nadu, while Karnataka and West Bengal have reported 18 deaths each, the ministry said.
Punjab has registered 17 fatalities so far, Jammu and Kashmir five, Kerala four, while Jharkhand and Haryana have recorded three COVID-19 deaths each.
Bihar has reported two coronavirus deaths, while Meghalaya, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha and Assam have reported a fatality each, according to the ministry data.
States ease lockdown conditions, but no respite for Maharashtra
Some states, taking cue from a late Friday night order from the Union Home Ministry, said they are taking steps to open more categories of shops, including those selling garments, mobile phones, hardware and stationery items.
However, these relaxations would not be allowed for shops located in market places, malls and COVID-19 hotspots and containment zones. In rural areas, all shops barring those in malls have been allowed to open.
Liquor and cigarette shops would remain closed everywhere irrespective of their location, while sale of non-essential items through e-commerce platforms continue to remain shut. Restaurants, hair salons and barber shops will not be allowed to open as these render services and do not fall under the shop category.
The Delhi government said it will implement the Home Ministry order on opening of shops in the National Capital, but Maharashtra ruled out any immediate relaxation saying the lockdown guidelines will remain unchanged in the state till 3 May. In fact, there are also reports that the Maharashtra government is mulling to extend lockdown at least in the containment zones within hotspot districts Mumbai and Pune till at least 18 May. This came after 281 new positive cases and 12 deaths were reported in Mumbai on Saturday, taking the total number of cases in the city to 4,870.
Gujarat and the UT of Jammu and Kashmir, on the other hand, decided to follow the directive, while Assam said it will take a decision on Monday. Gujarat has the second highest number of active cases at 2,423 after Maharashtra.
Madhya Pradesh, another state hit hard by the novel coronavirus, too decided to ease the restrictions on neighborhood shops while also beginning the process of sending migrant labourers to their respective villages in the state. At least 8,000 migrant labourers were sent to their villages in the state in buses, the govt said on Saturday.
According to ANI, Madhya pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Saturday that the state govt has also launched efforts to bring Madhya Pradesh labourers stuck in other states, while announcing that at least 2,400 labourers have already left from Gujarat.
Last week, the govt also allowed manufacturing and farming to resume in rural areas to ease the economic plight of millions left jobless by the lockdown. Restrictions in the country have allowed people out of their homes only to buy food, medicine or other essentials.
Congress recommends steps to rejuvenate MSMEs
On the political front, Congress President Sonia Gandhi also wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking urgent steps to help the MSME sector, including a Rs 1 lakh crore 'wage protection' package. She said the MSME crisis has the potential of having a devastating and expansive ripple effect on our economy.
The BJP, meanwhile, hit out at the opposition party, alleging its leaders keep making new demands and claim that the nationwide lockdown has caused problems.
"The Congress is doing petty, abhorrent and negative politics. It is writing letters daily. It should go and work on ground. Its leaders don't do that but keep making new demands," Union minister Prakash Javadekar told reporters.
Instead of making new demands, the Congress should say what it has been doing to help people, Javadekar added.
Meanwhile, special teams sent by the Centre, in the meantime, assessed ground situations in Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Telangana, but a political stand-off continued in West Bengal on this front.
The team visiting West Bengal alleged that non-cooperation on the part of the state government over providing logistical support and other relevant information, while the state's ruling party Trinamool Congress described it as "India's Most Callous Team" and accused it of trying to spread the political virus "shamelessly".
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had earlier slammed the Centre for sending the teams to look into the state's preparedness for tackling the COVID-19 outbreak and alleged that faulty testing kits were dispatched to the state.
With inputs from agencies
Coronavirus Outbreak Latest Update
Modi announces COVID Warriors website
Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the digital platform -- covidwarriors.gov.in -- which around 1.25 crore people, including doctors, nurses, NCC cadets and civil ociety organisations, have joined. "I urge you to join the portal and become a COVID warrior," he said.
He also hailed the contribution of state governments in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, adding that they have played a very active role.
Coronavirus Outbreak Latest Update
India reports 1,553 new cases; four states have no active cases now
India reported 1,554 new COVID-19 cases since 5 pm on Sunday, the second highest single-day increase after 1,752 on 24 April. Maharashtra now has 7,628 COVID-19 cases, the highest number in India and the first state to cross 7,000 confirmed cases. The state has reported 811 more cases since last evening, its highest single-day increase yet.
India also reported 594 new COVID-19 recoveries. Tripura has now become the fourth state after Goa, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh to report zero active COVID-19 cases.
Until 9 am on 26 April, India had tested 625,309 samples.
Coronavirus in Delhi Latest Updates
Resident Doctors’ Association write to health minister over accommodation facilities
Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association wrote to Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Sunday over accommodation facilities for resident doctors advised for home quarantine in response to COVID-19 pandemic.
The letter read, "Some resident doctors stay in hostels allotted in the hospital campus while many stay at their homes in various locations. Many of them are anxious about the home quarantine, since most are staying with their families. There are aged family members as well as young children at home who are most vulnerable to the disease. The doctors themselves might be a source of infection. Therefore, it is necessary to provide separate accommodation for the resident doctors who are primary contacts, till they test negative for the virus."
Coronavirus in Jharkhand Latest Updates
Jharkhand registers 19.4% recovery rate, three deaths
As many as 13 COVID-19 patients have recovered in Jharkhand of the total 67 confirmed cases reported in state as of Saturday. According to the state health department, six patients have been cured in Ranchi, four in Bokaro, two in Hazaribagh and one in Simdega.
The state registered an overall recovery rate of 19.4 percent.
Coronavirus in Delhi Latest Updates
118 new COVID-19 cases take Delhi's overall count to 2,625
The total number of confirmed cases in Delhi surged to 2,625 following an increase by 118 new cases of COVID-19 and one death in the National Capital.
"A total of 118 more COVID-19 cases and one more death was reported in the National Capital in the last 24 hours. The total cases in Delhi now stand at 2,625, including 1,702 active cases, 869 recovered and 54 deaths," Delhi's health department said in a media bulletin.
A total of 12 COVID-19 patients have recovered on Saturday, it added.
Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Updates
Maharashtra records 22 new COVID-19 deaths taking toll to 323, confirmed cases at 7,628
Maharashtra on Saturday reported 811 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, a single-day record for the state. The total number of positive cases in the state are now 7,628 and the toll rose by 22 to reach 323, a Health department statement said.
With 119 patients discharged after recovery, their number rose to 1,076 so far.
Of the overall count of COVID-19 cases in the state, Mumbai accounts for 4,870 of them. The financial capital of the country saw 281 new positive cases and 12 deaths on Saturday. The toll in the city stood at 191.
Coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh Latest Updates
In Photos: Railway coaches turned into isolation wards at Moradabad railway station
Coronavirus in Rajasthan Latest Updates
Rajasthan reports 2,141 COVID-19 cases after 58 more test positive
With 58 more individuals testing positive for the novel coronavirus in Rajasthan, the overall count in the state climbed to 2,141 on Sunday, said the state health department.
Of the new cases, 20 were reported in Nagaur, 15 in Jodhpur, 11 in Ajmer, seven in Jaipur, three in Kota, while one each in Hanumagarh and Jhalawar.
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
49 COVID-19 deaths in past 24 hrs take toll to 824
India registered the highest single-day rise in COVID-19 fatalities in the past 24 hours with 49, taking the toll to 824. According to the data released by the Union Health Ministry, a spike of 1,990 fresh cases was witnessed, bringing the overall count to 26,496.
Of the total, 19,868 are active cases while one patient was migrated. The recovery rate stood at 22 percent after 5,804 COVID-19 patients were cured.
Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Updates
Rajesh Tope wants lockdown in Mumbai and Pune to extend, says final call after Modi's meeting with CM
Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope on Saturday advocated the extension of the lockdown in the containment areas in Mumbai and Pune regions, which account for 92 percent of the total cases in the state, till 18 May.
"A discussion on extending the lockdown will be taken in the video conference with the Prime Minister on Monday. But if required, we will extend the lockdown for 15 more days after 3 May. It may only be for the containment zones, if not for all of Mumbai and Pune. A final call will be taken after deliberations on Monday," he said.
Coronavirus in Haryana Latest Updates
Haryana pvt lab being probed for discrepancy in COVID-19 test results, says it stands by reports
A private laboratory which has been under the Haryana government's scanner for alleged discrepancies in COVID-19 test results on Saturday asserted that it stands by its findings and is open to getting these samples re-tested at any government lab.
The Haryana government had on Monday ordered a probe after four samples reported positive for coronavirus by SRL Diagnostics tested negative in confirmation tests done at different government labs in the state.
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Modi to conduct 64th Mann ki Baat address at 11am
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 11am on Sunday in the 64th edition of his monthly programme ‘Mann ki Baat’ amid the coronavirus pandemic in the country.
"Have been getting several insightful inputs for this month's Mann Ki Baat. Do tune at 11 am tomorrow," Modi had tweeted on Saturday.
Coronavirus in West Bengal Latest Updates
IMCT in Kolkata alleges 'insufficient' cooperation from state govt
Apurva Chandra, heading the Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT), has written a letter to chief minister Mamata Banerjee, asking the state government for adequate support to enable it to carry on its work.
In the letter,Chandra alleged "insufficient cooperation" from the state and sought clarification on safety and security of key members.
Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Updates
Uddhav Thackeray likely to request PM to extend lockdown in Mumbai, Pune, says report
In the video conference meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled on Monday, Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray is likely to put out the request to extend the lockdown curbs in Mumbai and Pune beyond 3 May, News18 reported.
Telangana is the only state till now to have extended the lockdown till 7 May.
Coronavirus in Delhi Latest Updates
Delhi govt to implement MHA order on reopening of shops, say sources
The Delhi government on Saturday decided to implement the home ministry's latest guidelines on reopening of shops except in containment zones, officials said.
A Delhi government official said non-essential shops will be allowed to open, but not in coronavirus containment zones. "No activity will be allowed in containment zones," the official said. There are 95 containment zones in the National Capital.
Standalone shops and and shops in residential areas, including those selling mobile phones, garments and stationary items, will open with social-distancing strictly followed, the official added.
Coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir Latest Updates
Decision on Amarnath Yatra after assessing COVID-19 situation: J-K Lt Guv
Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor GC Murmu on Saturday said the upcoming Amarnath yatra was subject to a periodic review of the COVID-19 situation as comprehensive planning and execution are involved in the conduct of the annual pilgrimage.
The 42-day-long yatra to the 3,880-metre high cave shrine of Amarnath in the south Kashmir Himalayas is scheduled to commence on 23 June.
"The government will explore all possible means required for the conduct of the yatras. However, all these developments are subject to review, in view of the COVID-19 crisis," Murmu said at a meeting with a nine-member delegation of Baba Amarnath and Buda Amarnath Yatri Niyas at the Raj Bhavan.
Coronavirus in Odisha Latest Updates
Odisha acounts for 103 COVID-19 cases, one death
The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Odisha rose to 103, ANI quoted the state health department as saying. The infectious disease has claimed one live in the state so far.
Of the overall count of COVID-19 cases, as many as 68 were active cases while the recovery rate was at 33 percent with 34 patients being cured of the virus.
Coronavirus in Bihar Latest Updates
Bihar confirms 251 COVID-19 cases after 28 more test positive
As many as 28 fresh COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Bihar on Saturday, taking the overall count to 251 in the state. Of the total confirmed cases, 45 people have recovered while two have succumbed to the infectious disease. Currently, there are currently 204 active cases.
While two new cases reported on Saturday are from Khajpura in Patna, Arwal reported its first case with a person from Kurtha testing positive for the virus on Saturday.
Coronavirus in Uttarakhand Latest Updates
Standalone shops will be open in Uttarakhand in nine green zone dists: CM
After the home ministry issued clarification on reopening of shops, Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Sunday said standalone shops in colonies will be permitted to operate from 7 am to 6 pm in nine out of 13 districts that have been declared green zones in the state.
"Liquor stores and barber shops will remain closed," said Rawat.
Coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh Latest Updates
Not right time to bring back migrant workers: Nitin Gadkari sounds warning shot to Yogi Adityanath
Warning an alert over Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath's plan to bring back migrant labourers from the state stranded across the nation due to the lockdown, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Saturday reiterated directions issued by the Centre to the states on tackling the workers' plight.
In an exclusive interview with NDTV, Gadkari said, "I heard Yogi Adityanath's statement on running buses and I would request against it. I feel, at this point, we need to exercise caution. This is not the time. If someone contracts coronavirus, then it can become a big problem in Uttar Pradesh."
Coronavirus Outbreak Latest Updates
Global COVID-19 toll crosses 2,00,000
The death count due to the novel coronavirus worldwide has crossed 2 lakh, according to Baltimore-based John Hopkins University. In total, 202,832 deaths have been recorded including 122,171 in Europe, the hardest-hit continent, since the virus appeared in China in December.
The COVID-19 toll in the United States has been the highest with 53,070 fatalities, followed by Italy with 26,384 deaths, Spain at 22,902, France at 22,614 and the United Kingdom had registered 20,319 deaths.
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
India records highest single-day rise in COVID-19 cases at 1,490
The Union Health Ministry on Saturday informed that there has been a marked improvement in the rate of spread of the novel coronavirus in India, even as the country registered 1,490 new COVID-19 cases and 56 deaths, the highest single day rise in confirmed cases and fatalities so far.
On Saturday, the nationwide count of confirmed cases climbed to 24,942 with 779 deaths with some states began easing some of the restrictions imposed since the country went on a nationwide lockdown on 25 march.
Coronavirus Outbreak Latest Update
Modi announces COVID Warriors website
Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the digital platform -- covidwarriors.gov.in -- which around 1.25 crore people, including doctors, nurses, NCC cadets and civil ociety organisations, have joined. "I urge you to join the portal and become a COVID warrior," he said.
He also hailed the contribution of state governments in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, adding that they have played a very active role.
Coronavirus Outbreak Latest Update
All working in their capacity to fight COVID-19: Modi
In his Mann Ki Baat address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that farmers are working day and night in their fields to ensure that no one goes hungry. "Each person is fighting this war as per their capacity. Some are waiving off house rent and some labourers who are in quarantine at schools are whitewashing the walls there," he said.
Modi also lauded government's initiatives and said, "When people talk about this period, they will talk about our people-driven initiatives. Our 'tali, thaali and diya' initiatives have kept spirits high."
11:08 (IST)
Coronavirus Outbreak Latest Update
PM calls India's fight against COVID-19 'people-driven'
In his 64th Mann Ki Baat address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India's fight against coronavirus is people-driven. "This fight is being fought by the people and the administration together. Every citizen is a soldier is fighting this war," he said.
Coronavirus Outbreak Latest Update
India reports 1,553 new cases; four states have no active cases now
India reported 1,554 new COVID-19 cases since 5 pm on Sunday, the second highest single-day increase after 1,752 on 24 April. Maharashtra now has 7,628 COVID-19 cases, the highest number in India and the first state to cross 7,000 confirmed cases. The state has reported 811 more cases since last evening, its highest single-day increase yet.
India also reported 594 new COVID-19 recoveries. Tripura has now become the fourth state after Goa, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh to report zero active COVID-19 cases.
Until 9 am on 26 April, India had tested 625,309 samples.
Coronavirus in Rajasthan Latest Update
Rajasthan HC shut till 3 May after staffer tests positive
The Rajasthan High Court was declared closed till 3 May after one of its key officials, sitting close to judges during the judicial proceedings, was tested positive for COVID1-19.
In a statement, the court said it shall remain closed till 3 May and no matters, except only immensely urgent matter, will heard. The concerned judge, to whose court the official was attached, however, tested negative for the infection.
10:34 (IST)
Coronavirus in Delhi Latest Updates
Resident Doctors’ Association write to health minister over accommodation facilities
Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association wrote to Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Sunday over accommodation facilities for resident doctors advised for home quarantine in response to COVID-19 pandemic.
The letter read, "Some resident doctors stay in hostels allotted in the hospital campus while many stay at their homes in various locations. Many of them are anxious about the home quarantine, since most are staying with their families. There are aged family members as well as young children at home who are most vulnerable to the disease. The doctors themselves might be a source of infection. Therefore, it is necessary to provide separate accommodation for the resident doctors who are primary contacts, till they test negative for the virus."
Coronavirus in Jharkhand Latest Updates
Jharkhand registers 19.4% recovery rate, three deaths
As many as 13 COVID-19 patients have recovered in Jharkhand of the total 67 confirmed cases reported in state as of Saturday. According to the state health department, six patients have been cured in Ranchi, four in Bokaro, two in Hazaribagh and one in Simdega.
The state registered an overall recovery rate of 19.4 percent.
Coronavirus in Delhi Latest Updates
118 new COVID-19 cases take Delhi's overall count to 2,625
The total number of confirmed cases in Delhi surged to 2,625 following an increase by 118 new cases of COVID-19 and one death in the National Capital.
"A total of 118 more COVID-19 cases and one more death was reported in the National Capital in the last 24 hours. The total cases in Delhi now stand at 2,625, including 1,702 active cases, 869 recovered and 54 deaths," Delhi's health department said in a media bulletin.
A total of 12 COVID-19 patients have recovered on Saturday, it added.
Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Updates
Maharashtra records 22 new COVID-19 deaths taking toll to 323, confirmed cases at 7,628
Maharashtra on Saturday reported 811 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, a single-day record for the state. The total number of positive cases in the state are now 7,628 and the toll rose by 22 to reach 323, a Health department statement said.
With 119 patients discharged after recovery, their number rose to 1,076 so far.
Of the overall count of COVID-19 cases in the state, Mumbai accounts for 4,870 of them. The financial capital of the country saw 281 new positive cases and 12 deaths on Saturday. The toll in the city stood at 191.
Coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh Latest Updates
In Photos: Railway coaches turned into isolation wards at Moradabad railway station