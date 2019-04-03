Irrfan Khan thanks fans upon return to India after cancer treatment: Grateful for immense love and support

Irrfan Khan, who was battling cancer for a year, returned to India upon completion of his treatment on 3 April. The actor took to Twitter to share an emotional note for his fans, whose love he said "soothed him in his process of healing."

"Maybe somewhere in the pursuit of winning we forget how much it means to be loved. In our vulnerability, we are reminded," wrote Khan referring to his battle with cancer.

In March 2018, Irrfan first announced that he was suffering with a rare form of cancer called diagnosed neuroendocrine tumour. "Learning that I have been diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumor as of now has admittedly been difficult, but the love and strength of those around me and that I found within me has brought me to a place of hope," he tweeted.

Khan, who has been keeping a low profile ever since and maintaining a distance from media, finally faced the shutterbugs on Tuesday as he was seen outside the airport in Mumbai.

Earlier this month, filmmaker Tigmanshu Dhulia revealed that Khan had successfully recovered after his treatment in the UK, and is perfectly fine to begin shooting for Hindi Medium's sequel. Reports also suggest that the sequel will see him share screen space with Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan for the first time.

Updated Date: Apr 03, 2019 13:52:08 IST