Kareena Kapoor Khan reportedly roped in to play a cop in Hindi Medium sequel, starring Irrfan Khan

After the box-office success of Hindi Medium (2017), the makers had announced that there would be a sequel to the comedy-drama. While Irrfan Khan’s return as the male lead was confirmed, a new development suggests that actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has joined the team to play a significant role.

Kareena will essay the role of a police officer in Homi Adajania directorial Hindi Medium 2, reports Mid-day. The film is slated to go on the floors in April, while Kareena is expected to begin shooting for the film sometime in the end of May in London. According to the report, Kareena loved the story and was rather excited to be a part of the satire as she was approached to essay the role of a police officer for the first time in her film career spanning 19 years. Kareena's shooting schedule is slated to wrap up by November before she begins filming Karan Johar's magnum opus Takht.

Hindi Medium 2 would be Irrfan’s first project after he was diagnosed with a rare disease called Neuroendocrine Tumor in March 2018. Earlier this month, filmmaker Tigmanshu Dhulia revealed that Khan had successfully recovered after his treatment in the UK, and is perfectly fine to begin shooting for Hindi Medium's sequel.

Saket Chaudhary directorial Hindi Medium, starred Irrfan and Pakistani actress Saba Qamar in pivotal roles. The film was a satire based on India's education system.

An official confirmation regarding this development is yet to be received from the producers' end.

Updated Date: Mar 30, 2019 18:07:12 IST