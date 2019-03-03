Irrfan Khan has recovered from cancer, will start shooting for Hindi Medium 2 soon, says Tigmanshu Dhulia

Tigmanshu Dhulia revealed that Irrfan Khan, who was undergoing treatment abroad for cancer, is perfectly fine now and will soon begin shooting for the sequel of Hindi Medium.

"I did meet him after he returned to India. He is perfectly fine now. Irrfan told me that he will begin shooting for Hindi Medium franchise soon," Dhulia told Deccan Chronicle. He also shared that he will collaborate with Khan on a project soon and is in the process of writing the script. He refused to divulge any more details regarding the film.

In a Twitter post on 16 March 2018, Khan had disclosed that he was was suffering from neuroendocrine tumour.

On 5 March, he posted another tweet saying that he was suffering from a rare disease, requesting people to not speculate on his current condition as he himself would reveal it once the process of diagnosis was completed.

In June, he had opened up about his rare illness, his current treatment-related ordeals and how his life changed over night with Times of India. Khan was last seen in Karwaan alongside Dulquer Salmaan and Mithila Palkar.

It was reported that Hindi Medium 2 would not have Saket Chaudhary on board as the director. Producer Dinesh Vijan had confirmed with Mumbai Mirror that Homi Adjania, who has worked with Vijan on films like Being Cyrus, Cocktail and Finding Fanny, has been brought on board to direct the sequel.

Updated Date: Mar 03, 2019 15:18:05 IST