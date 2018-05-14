You are here:

Irrfan Khan, Dulquer Salmaan, Mithila Palkar starrer Karwaan to hit theatres on 10 August

FP Staff

May,14 2018 18:40:29 IST

Ronnie Screwvala's upcoming film Karwaan, starring Irrfan Khan, Dulquer Salmaan and Mithila Palkar, is set for release on 10 August.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted that the movie, which was inititally supposed to release on 1 June, has been confirmed to hit theatres in the second week of August.

The film revolves around three oddballs from different walks of life. They are thrown together on a bizarre journey which helps them find normalcy in their lives.

Mithila Palkar, Dulquer Salmaan and Irrfan Khan in Karwaan. Image via Twitter

Dulquer Salmaan, a well-known name in the South film industry, will set foot in Bollywood with the movie while Mithila will also make her first ever Bollywood outing as a lead actress.

Dulquer previously made it clear that Malayalam movies will always be his priority and the prospects of a Bollywood career depends on how Karwaan is received.

Having given hit films like ABCD: American-Born Confused Desi and Mani Ratnam's O Kadhal Kanmani, the actor will be making his foray into Hindi cinema.

Karwaan also marks the debut of Akarsh Khurana as a Bollywood director. The film has been shot in the beautiful locales of Kerala.

It is produced by Screwvala's creative production house RSVP in association with Ishka Films.

With inputs from agencies

Updated Date: May 14, 2018 18:40 PM

