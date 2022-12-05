Once again the wedding bells were heard in the tinsel town and the adorable couple Hansika Motwani and Sohaik Kathuria finally got hitched. It was on 4 December that the much-in-love couple tied the knot at Jaipur’s Mundota Fort and Palace. While we all have been desperately waiting to get glimpses of their lavish wedding, several videos and pictures of the couple’s D-day are making rounds on the internet. And before going ahead, we must tell you that Hansika was looking nothing less than a vision to the sore eyes. From decking up in a traditional red lehenga to making an entry to Anushka Sharma’s iconic track Din Shagna Da, Hansika and Sohail’s wedding affair can be summarised as dreamy. Courtesy to Hansika’s fan pages, who took to their respective Instagram account and gave all the inside glances of their envious wedding.

It won’t be wrong to say that on 4 December, Jaipur was lit in all the literal sense. Looking like just a regal bride of Jaipur, Hansika had all eyes on her as she made her grand entry to the much-loved track. One of the videos shows her brothers holding the beautiful traditional sheet of a flower made out of red roses, as she was seen walking toward the altar. Her groom was seen waiting for her at a heightened platform, where Hansika joined him for their varmala ceremony, while the guests were seen witnessing the same from the ground floor. The moment they put varmala around each other’s neck, rose petals were showered upon them and the entire fort was lit with a series of firecrackers.

After their varmala ceremony, the two were seen coming towards the guests hand in hand, while still, the firecrackers and flower petal showering continued.

Then the video shows the two moving toward the mandap, for their proper marriage rituals. One of the most viral videos shows Hansika sitting in the mandap and the love of her life Sohail bending down to put sindoor on her forehead.

Several pictures from her wedding shoot reveal that the actress donned an alluring red lehenga, featuring heavy golden embroideries all over it. Her lehenga set came along with a net dupatta that was similarly golden-bordered. Hansika paired her look with Kundan jewellery and big golden churas, which were reportedly brought for her by her girl gang. On the other hand, Sohail complemented his beautiful bride in his cream fully embroidered sherwani.

For the unversed, Hansika came to fame as a child artist for the kids’ TV show Shaka Laka Boom Boom. She was also seen starring as a child actor in Hrithik Roshan’s Koi… Mil Gaya. The actress has also done several hit Tamil and Telugu movies.

