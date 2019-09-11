Inshallah: Hrithik Roshan reportedly in talks to replace Salman Khan in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film

In August, it was announced that Salman Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's collaboration, Inshallah, has been indefinitely shelved. Khan was scheduled to work with Bhansali 20 years after their iconic film Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. Inshallah, which was scheduled to release on Eid 2020, also starred Alia Bhatt.

According to a Mumbai Mirror, Hrithik Roshan might replace Khan in the lead role. However, there has been no word from the makers' end.

The decision to shelve the Inshallah apparently took place between Salman and Bhansali 'amicably' but in the meantime, the satellite and digital rights of the film had already been sold off.

Khan had previously spoken about the film's status with Mirror and had said, "Sanjay was a friend even before we started working on Khamoshi. He had come to meet me through Manisha Koirala. After that, we collaborated on Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. When he came to me with this film, I liked it, and we decided to work together again. One thing I can say is that Sanjay won’t do gaddaari (betrayal) with his film. I want him to make the film he wants to make. Nothing changes between us as friends, and I’m sure nothing has changed in Sanjay’s heart for me. I’m extremely close to his mother (Leela) and sister (Bela). I wish him all the best. He and I will still work in future on a film, Inshallah.”

Khan will be reprising the role of Chulbul Pandey in the upcoming Dabangg 3. Sonakshi Sinha will once again play his onscreen wife Rajjo, while Vinod Khanna's brother Pramod will play the character of Chulbul's father Prajapati Pandey. Directed by Prabhu Deva, the film will be out on 20 December.

Meanwhile, Roshan's last release was the social drama Super 30. His next film is an action thriller, War, with Tiger Shroff.

