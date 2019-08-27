War trailer: Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff attempt to best each other in YRF's upcoming action extravaganza

The much-awaited trailer for Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's War is out, and it promises a power-packed action drama. The visually-spectacular clip showcases the two actors trying to outsmart each other.

The trailer begins with higher officials under the Indian government discussing how Kabir (Hrithik), possibly an undercover operative, has "gone rogue", and joined forces with the enemy. Thus, officials decide that there are no other ways to tackle the problem but to kill him. Given Kabir's expertise at concealing his identity, they employ Kabir's former student Khalid (Tiger) for the task of finding and killing Kabir. Vaani appears briefly in the clip, and possibly essays the role of Kabir's romantic interest.

Watch the War trailer here

Hrithik and Tiger will share the screen space for the first time in the Siddharth Anand directorial. In a previous interview, Hrithik spoke about working with Tiger in the film. "After doing movies like Kaabil and Super 30, I needed a force that would drive me to be my best. I was getting too complacent, and I felt only Tiger had the power to stand in front of me, and make me look like a piece of sh*t. I don't think anyone else would've ignited me the way he has," he told GQ. He added that he is now open to starring in "two-hero films and ensembles", and also in smaller films.

"A film like the one I am doing with Hrithik sir is definitely something that could not have been made without one another. It is rare to find the correct permutation and combination and the right script that allows both of us to express our potential in our respective ways," Tiger told Indo Asian News Service recently.

The film is set to release in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on 2 October.

Updated Date: Aug 27, 2019 13:29:56 IST