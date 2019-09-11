Dabangg 3 first look: Salman Khan returns as notorious 'Chulbul Robinhood Pandey' in third part of franchise

The first poster of Dabangg 3, the third installment in the hit Dabangg franchise, was released earlier today. The still features Salman Khan who is set to reprise his cult favourite role of Chulbul Pandey in the film helmed by Prabhu Deva.

Check out the poster here

In the motion poster, Salman sports a rugged look in his trademark sunglasses, walks towards the camera and says, “Swaagat toh karo humara.” The dialogue is a twist to his iconic catchphrase, “Swaagat nahi karoge humaara.”

Salman also took to Twitter to share a motion poster of the same

Salman will once again be joined by Sonakshi Sinha as Rajjo. On 4 April, she had revealed that she had begun shooting for Dabangg 3. In an interview to Firstpost, Sonakshi said working on Dabanng feels like homecoming for her, “The film is shaping up really well. We all are very excited about it because the franchise Dabangg is very dear to us. My journey started from there, and it has completed nine years, so it’s my career and film’s anniversary. It’s a big day for all of us, and it’s very special. This film always makes me feel like a homecoming," the actress says.

The rest of the cast includes Arbaaz Khan as Makkhi, and Vinod Khanna's brother Pramod will play the character of Chulbul's father Prajapati Pandey. Kannada actor Sudeep is also a part of the film.

It was recently announced that the the film is set to release in four languages — Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, and Tamil for a pan-India audience.

Dabangg 3 is scheduled to hit cinemas on 20 December.

Updated Date: Sep 11, 2019 13:14:36 IST