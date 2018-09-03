India's Most Wanted first look shows Arjun Kapoor as a resolute, no-nonsense intelligence officer

The makers India's Most Wanted, an espionage thriller featuring Arjun Kapoor, have released the first look of the protagonist. The narrative of India's Most Wanted is inspired from true events, bringing to life the mission of capturing the most wanted terrorist, without firing a single bullet.

Kapoor will essay the role of an intelligence officer in the film which in fact will also be his first collaboration with the No One Killed Jessica and Raid director Raj Kumar Gupta.

Arjun's look features a no-nonsense expression and plain clothes. Explaining the rather basic look, Gupta says that the makers purposely chose a clean, simple style for his character as the narrative stresses on the character's state of mind rather than his physical attributes. "He's (Arjun's character) is an ordinary guy at heart, like the rest of us."

As reported earlier, Kapoor has already begun shooting for India's Most Wanted.

Raj Kumar Gupta added that he has spoken to the people connected with the event to understand their physical and emotional journey as the story is more about this unsung hero’s resilience and intelligence.

India’s Most Wanted is produced by Fox Star Studios and Raj Kumar Gupta. The film releases in theatres on 24 May 2019.

Updated Date: Sep 03, 2018 13:31 PM