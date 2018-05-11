Arjun Kapoor roped in for Raid director Raj Kumar Gupta's next film titled India's Most Wanted

Arjun Kapoor announced his next project with director Raj Kumar Gupta on Twitter.

The actor took to Twitter and wrote, "Honoured to be a part of an untold story that will inspire India! #IndiasMostWanted, a tribute to all the unsung heroes who dedicate their lives to protect ours. In cinemas 24th May 2019. Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta. Co-produced by @rajkumar_rkg & @foxstarhindi".

The movie, titled India's Most Wanted, was announced in an image styled after the front page of a newspaper. It read that movie is inspired by a true story of the capture of India's most wanted without firing a single bullet. Arjun Kapoor will play the lead in the India's Most Wanted. The movie is a co-production between the director Raj Kumar Gupta and Fox Star India.

The shoot for the movie will begin in August this year and it is scheduled for release on 24 May, 2019, the image reads.

Raj Kumar Gupta recently directed the hit movie Raid starring Ajay Devgn, Ileana D'Cruz and Saurabh Shukla. Raj Kumar Gupta is known for directing films like Aamir, No One Killed Jessica, and Ghanchakkar.

Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Mubarakan, and will soon be seen in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, Namastey England and Panipat.

Updated Date: May 11, 2018 11:40 AM