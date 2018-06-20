Raid director Raj Kumar Gupta to marry No One Killed Jessica actress Myra Karn in Ranchi

No One Killed Jessica director Raj Kumar Gupta is set to tie the knot with actress Myra Karn, who played the role of slain Jessica Lal in the movie, reports Times Of India.

Raj Kumar Gupta who made his debut with critically acclaimed Aamir in 2008, received rave reviews for his latest Ajay Devgn starrer Raid. While his long time friend Myra Karn left a mark with her short but pivotal role as Jessica Lal, she hasn’t done any movies since then.

The two apparently started dating on the sets of No One Killed Jessica. While talking to Times Of India, the director revealed that the two had been friends for a long time and he proposed to her earlier this year in February. “We have been friends for long. I proposed to her this February and we decided to settle down,” he said.

Ever since the official proposal, the couple has been looking forward to their new life together. They have arranged a small intimate wedding ceremony, to be attended by close friends and family in Ranchi, Jharkhand, the director's hometown.

On the professional front, Gupta has India's Most Wanted in the pipeline, with Arjun Kapoor in the lead role.

