Arjun Kapoor begins shooting for India's Most Wanted; Rajkumar Gupta's film to release on 24 May 2019

FP Staff

Aug,11 2018 13:23:16 IST

Actor Arjun Kapoor, who has commenced shooting for his 12th movie India's Most Wanted, says the starting of a new film is like a mission. Arjun tweeted a photograph of the film's clapboard on Saturday.

The film's director Raj Kumar Gupta shared the same photograph and captioned it, "A mission we are excited to share. India's most wanted is now on floors. Mark your calendar on 24 May, 2019 for India's Most Wanted." Gupta has previously directed films like No One Killed Jessica and Raid. In India's Most Wanted, Arjun plays an intelligence officer. It will be shot in Nepal and Delhi. The film will be about finding and arresting a terrorist during a secret mission. The movie was announced in an image styled after the front page of a newspaper. It read that movie is inspired by a true story of the capture of India's most wanted without firing a single bullet.

Movie poster of India's Most Wanted. Image via Twitter @arjunk26

India's Most Wanted is a co-production between the director Raj Kumar Gupta and Fox Star India. (With inputs from Indo-Asian News Service)  

Updated Date: Aug 11, 2018 13:23 PM

tags: #Arjun Kapoor #Buzz Patrol #BuzzPatol #India's Most Wanted #No One Killed Jessica #raid

