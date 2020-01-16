Income Tax raid at Dear Comrade actress Rashmika Mandanna's residence in Virajpet

The Income Tax department on Thursday has conducted a raid operation on the residence of noted Kannada actress Rashmika Mandanna, reports The Hindu. Income Tax officials are conducting a search-and-seizure operation at the residence of actor in Virajpet, Kodagu district near Bengaluru, where they landed up around 7:30 a.m.

According to The News Minute, the search operations are underway at Serenity Hall, owned by Rashmika’s father Madan Mandanna, and also his office premises. Bangalore Mirror writes that the actress wasn't at home during the raid as she was busy finishing her shoot in Hyderabad.

The report comes a day after Rashmika denied making a lot of money, as reported by The News Minute. She had made the statement after massive speculation that her income had crossed the seven-figure mark. “I am not the highest paid actor. I am just starting off in the film industry. When people say I am the highest paid actor in Sandalwood, I wonder where the news is coming from. I don't have any money in the bank. I still feel like a debutante,” the actress had said.

Rashmika, 23, is a leading heroine and has acted in several Kannada and Telugu films over the last four years. She made her debut in Sandalwood with Kirik Party, which was a huge success at the box office. She has been featured in Vijay Deverakonda's Dear Comrade, Chalo, Geeta Govindam, Chamak, Yajamana, Anjani Putra and Vritra.

She was last seen in Mahesh Babu's Sarileru Neekevvaru, and has been receiving rave reviews for her performance. Rashmika is currently working in the film Pogaru alongside Dhruva Sarja.

Updated Date: Jan 16, 2020 13:24:37 IST