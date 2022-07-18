Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu will deliver a special talk projecting an insight into her acting career at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2022.

Samantha Prabhu has become a household name in the south Indian film industry thanks to her reputation for producing movies with excellent substance and stunning cinematography. Since then, she has just debuted in a Hindi project with The Family Man 2, garnering acclaim for the programme.

Samantha has enjoyed great success in Bollywood since her debut, landing some of the most eagerly awaited roles for a modern actress. Her followers can't wait to see all the incredible stuff she will soon be a part of. The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, which is returning physically after a two-year break due to pandemic limitations, has welcomed Samantha as one of the festival's prominent guests in recognition of her popularity. Samantha will see her fans in the Australian state of Victoria's capital city during the event, which gets underway on August 12th.

Speaking of this, Samantha said, “Last year, even though I was a part of IFFM virtually, I could feel the energy and vibe because of the enthusiasm of all the participants. With the world opening up and given the opportunity to travel to Australia to be part of it in person, to experience that energy first-hand, is something I’m looking forward to. Celebrating Indian cinema, in all its diversity with communities of both Indians and cinema lovers unanimously together is an exciting feeling”.

Mitu Bhowmick Lange, the festival director, added, “Samantha has such an ardent fan following here in Australia. Her fans are eagerly waiting for her to be part of IFFM and celebrate her, and her work at the festival this year. She’s such a versatile actor and has found such impeccable respect amongst her fans for her work”.

