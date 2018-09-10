Rajkummar Rao, Nushrat Bharucha to star in Hansal Mehta's upcoming comedy film Turram Khan

Rajkummar Rao and Nushrat Bharucha are all set to play lead roles in director Hansal Mehta's newly announced project, Turram Khan. A social comedy, the film will be set in a small town in Uttar Pradesh.

So finally a COMEDY! #TurramKhan. Makes me feel like I am debuting all over again!

Back with my favourite @RajkummarRao & wonderful to be working with @NushratBharucha. Looking forward to this exciting collaboration with @AjayDevgn @Luv_Ranjan & @gargankur @TurramKhan pic.twitter.com/5jddIfFiPt — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) September 10, 2018

Mehta, who is known for his socially conscious, content driven cinema is looking to expand his repertoire with a comedy. For Turram Khan he is reuniting with Rao, with whom he has delivered critically acclaimed films such as Aligarh, CityLights, Shahid and Omerta. The film will mark his and Bharucha's maiden collaboration. Bharucha and Rao have earlier been a part of Dibakar Banerjee's 2010 anthology drama, Love Sex Aur Dhokha.

Both Bharucha and Rao's latest films have been big hits at the box office. While the former marked her entry in the 100 crore club with Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety earlier this year, the latter's Stree is currently enjoying an uninterrupted run at the box office.

Luv Ranjan, Ajay Devgn and Ankur Garg are jointly producing Turram Khan and filming is scheduled to start from November, 2018.

Updated Date: Sep 10, 2018 10:56 AM