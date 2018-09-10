You are here:

Rajkummar Rao, Nushrat Bharucha to star in Hansal Mehta's upcoming comedy film Turram Khan

FP Staff

Sep,10 2018 10:54:49 IST

Rajkummar Rao and Nushrat Bharucha are all set to play lead roles in director Hansal Mehta's newly announced project, Turram Khan. A social comedy, the film will be set in a small town in Uttar Pradesh.

Mehta, who is known for his socially conscious, content driven cinema is looking to expand his repertoire with a comedy. For Turram Khan he is reuniting with Rao, with whom he has delivered critically acclaimed films such as Aligarh, CityLights, Shahid and Omerta. The film will mark his and Bharucha's maiden collaboration. Bharucha and Rao have earlier been a part of Dibakar Banerjee's 2010 anthology drama, Love Sex Aur Dhokha.

Both Bharucha and Rao's latest films have been big hits at the box office. While the former marked her entry in the 100 crore club with Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety earlier this year, the latter's Stree is currently enjoying an uninterrupted run at the box office.

Luv Ranjan, Ajay Devgn and Ankur Garg are jointly producing Turram Khan and filming is scheduled to start from November, 2018.

Updated Date: Sep 10, 2018 10:56 AM

tags: Bollywood , BuzzPatrol , Hansal Mehta , Nushrat Bharucha , Rajkummar Rao , Turram Khan

also see

Rajkummar Rao on Stree co-star Shraddha Kapoor: She was supposed to do my debut film Kai Po Che

Rajkummar Rao on Stree co-star Shraddha Kapoor: She was supposed to do my debut film Kai Po Che

Ajay Devgn to produce Hansal Mehta's upcoming comedy in third collaboration with Luv Ranjan

Ajay Devgn to produce Hansal Mehta's upcoming comedy in third collaboration with Luv Ranjan

Rajkummar Rao to reunite with Stree director Amar Kaushik for initially shelved project Chor Nikalke Bhaaga

Rajkummar Rao to reunite with Stree director Amar Kaushik for initially shelved project Chor Nikalke Bhaaga