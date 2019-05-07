You are here:

Mirzapur actress Shriya Pilgaonkar joins Sunny Kaushal, Rukhsar Dhillon in upcoming film Bhangra Paa Le

Press Trust of India

May 07, 2019 12:45:43 IST

Actor Shriya Pilgaonkar has joined the cast of of RSVP's Bhangra Paa Le, directed by Sneha Taurani.

The film features Sunny Kaushal and Rukhsar Dhillon.

"I'm really excited to be part of Sneha's debut film Bhangra Pa le. She is so much fun to work with. My track with Sunny in the film is beautiful and it was my first time shooting in Punjab which I loved.

"RSVP has been doing some really good work and I'm happy to be part of one of their upcoming films," Shriya said in a statement.

Dheeraj Rattan has penned the screenplay, which shifts between the past and present and showcases romance through the ages.

Updated Date: May 07, 2019 12:45:43 IST

tags: bhangra paa le , Bollywood , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , Rukhsar Dhillon , Shriya Pilgaonkar , sneha taurani , sunny kaushal

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.

also see

Sonakshi Sinha on Kalank's box office failure: My bad luck that last couple of films did not work out

Sonakshi Sinha on Kalank's box office failure: My bad luck that last couple of films did not work out

Bharat trailer: Salman Khan teases his different looks in Ali Abbas Zafar's upcoming patriotic drama

Bharat trailer: Salman Khan teases his different looks in Ali Abbas Zafar's upcoming patriotic drama

Mohanlal to make his directorial debut with 3-D film Barroz - Guardian of D'Gama's Treasure

Mohanlal to make his directorial debut with 3-D film Barroz - Guardian of D'Gama's Treasure